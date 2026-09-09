Surprise Brock Bowers Injury Update Shifts Dolphins vs. Raiders Odds in NFL Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to be without a major part of their offense in Week 1, as tight end Brock Bowers reportedly had a meniscus trim on Tuesday and is expected to miss "a game or two."

Bowers' injury has already altered the spread for the Raiders home date against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, as DraftKings Sportsbook shifted Las Vegas from a 3.5-point favorite to a 3-point favorite.

Raiders All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers underwent a meniscus trim Tuesday in Dallas with Dr. Daniel Cooper and now is expected to miss “a game or two”, league sources told @rapsheet and me. Bowers got banged up “a little in camp” and the injury was diagnosed last week and surgery… pic.twitter.com/42ANGHbYSC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2026

Here's a look at the complete odds for the Dolphins vs. Raiders matchup.

Dolphins vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

Dolphins +3 (-108)

Raiders -3 (-112)

Moneyline

Dolphins +140

Raiders -166

Total

OVER 40.5 (-112)

UNDER 40.5 (-108)

Interestingly enough, there hasn't been any movement to the total, even though Kirk Cousins will be without his top option in the passing game.

Bowers had a PCL sprain in his left knee in the 2025 season that hampered him all year. The former first-round pick played in just 12 games, catching 64 of his 86 targets for 680 yards and seven scores. There's no doubt that Bowers is one of the best offensive weapons in the NFL, and it's shown by the spread movement even against a team like Miami.

The Dolphins are projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2026, so oddsmakers still believe that Las Vegas can win at home, even without Bowers.

The bigger concern may be Week 2, as Las Vegas has a major AFC West battle with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders are likely to be underdogs in that game, and Bowers' status could move the line further in the Chargers' direction.

The Raiders don't have a ton of pass-catching options outside of Bowers with a proven NFL track record. Their depth chart currently lists Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor and Jack Bech as starters with Malik Benson and Dareke Young as backups.

Michael Mayer should get the lead role at tight end with Bowers expected to sit on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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