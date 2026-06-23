Four-Star Athlete Bode Sparrow Announces Recruiting Update

With the official visit season coming to a close, the Oregon Ducks continue to make their final recruiting pushes and await the decisions of top recruiting targets.

Another target the Ducks hosted on a recent official visit, four-star athlete Bode Sparrow, is set to reveal his commitment.

Four-Star Athlete Bode Sparrow Sets Commitment Date

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sparrow is scheduled to announce his commitment with 247Sports on the CBS Sports YouTube channel on Friday, June 26, at 12 p.m. PT. Sparrow’s decision comes down to the four finalists of the BYU Cougars, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Utah Utes and the Ducks.

The four-star recruit is ranked as the No. 59 player in the 2027 class, according to Rivals. Sparrow is the consensus No. 1 player in the state of Utah. The Ducks were the last school to land an official visit with Sparrow, with his other three finalists locking in visits early.

Sparrow visited Eugene at the beginning of June. He posted pictures from the visit on June 7, previewing what he could potentially look like in an Oregon uniform.

Had a great time in Eugene this weekend for my visit.❗️#ScoDucks 🦆 pic.twitter.com/aF0YAL3hpC — Bode Sparrow (@bode_sparrow) June 7, 2026

According to the Rivals prediction machine, Oklahoma by far has the best odds of landing Sparrow at 96. 3 percent. 247Sports also gives the Sooners the crystal ball prediction. The Utes and the Cougars have the advantage of being the home state programs in Sparrow’s commitment, while Oklahoma and Oregon can utilize recent College Football Playoff appearances to their advantage.

Two-Way Recruit Bode Sparrow’s Background

Sparrow plays both safety and wide receiver for Davis in Kaysville, Utah. According to 247Sports, Sparrow recorded 1,218 yards and 16 touchdowns on 83 receptions on offense, and totaled 71 tackles, seven interceptions and three pass breakups on defense in 2025 as a junior.

While other contenders for Sparrow are recruiting him as a wide receiver, the Ducks are reportedly recruiting him as a safety, according to Rivals, with Oregon defensive coordinator (and former defensive backs coach) Chris Hampton leading the way in his recruitment.

Oregon Ducks’ Recruiting Outlook

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

From a receiver standpoint, the Ducks seem to be in an increasingly favorable position as the cycle rolls on. The 2027 class currently features two receiver commits: three-star Malachi Garlington and five-star Dakota Guerrant. Coach Dan Lanning is trending for another five-star receiver in Xavier Sabb.

In the secondary, four-star Semaj Stanford and three-star Malakai Taufoou make up the Ducks’ current safety commits.

If Sparrow ends up committing to Oregon, that’d give the Ducks their second blue-chip recruit in the safety room, while also opening the door for additional depth at receiver.

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sparrow isn’t the only two-way player the Ducks are recruiting in the 2027 class. Four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. comes off a June 19 official visit to Eugene. Similar to Sparrow, other schools are recruiting Walden as a wide receiver, but the Ducks seem to be pushing for Walden as a future piece of the secondary, as a cornerback, with Hampton making multiple visits to see Walden.

The Ducks aren’t currently favored to land either Sparrow or Walden, but if the official visits ended up swinging momentum in Oregon’s favor, Lanning could be in serious contention for multiple two-way players in the 2027 cycle.

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