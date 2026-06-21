Oregon Blue-Chip Recruiting Targets Turn Heads During Official Visits

The weekend of June 19 marked the Oregon Ducks’ fourth big official visit recruiting weekend of the 2027 cycle. Coach Dan Lanning and the program hosted a mix of commits and top recruiting targets.

Among the blue-chip-filled list of visitors were five-star edge rusher commit Rashad Streets, five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb and four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr.

Oregon Ducks’ Official Visit Weekend

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team as the Oregon Ducks practice ahead of the Rose Bowl Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Streets and four-star quarterback Will Mencl were the only commits at the June 19 official visits, per Rivals, the Ducks hosted plenty of top recruiting targets. In addition to Sabb and Walden, four-star linebacker Brayton Feister, four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright III and four-star defensive lineman Brayden Parks were among the blue-chip in attendance, according to Rivals.

Streets hasn’t hesitated to help the Ducks recruit other targets since his commitment. He’s tagged other recruits on social media, such as five-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara, encouraging them to come to Eugene.

The eagerness to play with other top talent appears to have amplified during the trip to Eugene. During the official visit, Sabb posted a video on his TikTok alongside Streets and Walden. The trio of recruits suited up in Oregon uniforms, showing a glimpse into their possible futures.

Five-Star Receiver Xavier Sabb’s Recruitment

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | Tom McGurk / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning earned a huge recruiting win after the third official visit weekend, with five-star receiver Dakota Guerrant announcing his commitment to the Ducks. Guerrant's commitment marked the fifth-straight recruiting cycle that the program landed a five-star receiver.

But Oregon has the chance to make it two five-stars in one cycle. Sabb is rated a five-star by the Rivals Industry Ranking and ESPN, with Rivals giving him an 84 percent chance of committing to Oregon.

Sabb’s social media activity during his official visit makes his chances of heading to Eugene for college look more promising. If Lanning does land Sabb, it bolsters the Ducks’ receiver room long term and would give them their third five-star commit, joining Guerrant and Streets.

Four-Star Athlete Tae Walden Jr.’s Recruitment

Collierville's Tae Walden Jr (1) returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the second round Class 6A playoff game between Antioch High School and Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on November 14, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Walden is a two-way athlete who plays cornerback and wide receiver. Walden is being recruited by many schools to play receiver, although Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton has made multiple spring visits to Walden.

Hampton and cornerbacks coach Rashad Wadood are key recruiters for Walden, so the Ducks could be pursuing him as a defensive back, but there’s also potential for Walden in the offense or both sides of the ball if he elects to go to Oregon.

Walden is listed as the No. 56 recruit in the 2027 class by 247Sports and is a consensus top-five player at his position. According to the Rivals prediction machine, the Ole Miss Rebs and the Auburn Tigers lead in his recruitment, followed by the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ducks.

The four-star recruit posted pictures from his Eugene visit to X on June 21, including photos alongside Lanning and receivers coach Ross Douglas. Walden comes off a visit to Ole Miss, but with his Oregon visit being later on the list of visits, the question arises if the emotional high of the recruiting visit will linger and elevate the Ducks’ chances of landing Walden.

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