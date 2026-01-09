Oregon Ducks Battling Texas Tech for Top Safety in Transfer Portal

The Oregon Ducks are on the quest for a national title in the College Football Playoff with the Peach Bowl against the Indiana Hoosiers being the only thing standing in their way from setting up a National Championship matchup against the Miami Hurricanes.

But with the wacky college football calendar still in place, the Ducks have also been forced to deal with the transfer portal window being open as they prepare for one of the biggest games in program history. Still, this means many available players are getting the chance to show interest in joining Oregon for next season.

Oregon Expected to Host Minnesota Safety

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One such player is likely a familiar face for the Oregon coaching staff, as he played against the Ducks earlier this season during Big Ten action.

Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Oregon is expected to host Minnesota safety Koi Perich for a visit at some point. He is the No. 1 safety to enter the portal this offseason, according to 247's transfer rankings.

It's possible that the visit is not yet official with the Ducks coaching staff keeping their focus on the College Football Playoff.

Texas Tech, the team that Oregon beat in the CFP Quarterfinals, has already hosted Perich for a visit, meaning the Ducks will have to win a recruiting battle over the squad that they eliminated from the College Football Playoff.

The Red Raiders have already made a big splash in the portal with former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby joining the team. The Ducks will have their own quarterback questions to answer once the season is over when it comes to Dante Moore's decision to stay or leave, but for now, the portal focus should remain on a player as elite as Perich.

Why Oregon is Solid Fit for Koi Perich

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich catches the kickoff against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

With Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman potentially headed to the 2026 NFL Draft after the season, the Ducks will have a hole in their secondary.

Last offseason, they brought in a Big Ten safety from the portal in Thieneman, so why not do it again with Perich?

Perich would bring speedy, play-making ability to Oregon's defense under defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, who is taking over for the departing Tosh Lupoi once the season is over for the Ducks.

Perich is comfortable with the ball in his hands, and like Thieneman, could make some big plays for the Ducks if he chooses Eugene as his next home.

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich celebrates against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Over the past two seasons at Minnesota under head coach PJ Fleck, Perich has posted 128 total tackles (67 solo), one sack, two forced fumbles, four pass breakups and six interceptions, one of which resulted in a touchdown this season.

Perich also finished 2025 with seven catches for 89 yards and five carries for on offense. Additionally, he was Minnesota's primary return man on special teams over the past two seasons, tallying 40 punt returns for 306 yards along with 35 kickoffs for 813 yards during that span.

Time will tell if the Ducks can land a commitment from Perich, who will no doubt get soem notable NIL money wherever he goes.

