Best Transfer Portal Addition for the Oregon Ducks

One of the biggest offseason additions for the Oregon Ducks through the transfer portal is safety Koi Perich. The Oregon Ducks acquired 13 players through the portal, and while the team is bringing in notable players, Perich can make an immediate impact for the program.

Perich spent the last two seasons with the Minnesota Golden Gophers before entering the portal. The transfer safety can compete for a starting role, and given his past success, Perich can prove to be the program's biggest portal addition.

Oct 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) reacts to his teams win after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Why Koi Perich is Oregon’s Best Transfer Portal Addition

The Oregon Ducks fielded one of the top defenses in the league, being one of the most challenging teams to pass against. Oregon’s defense was ranked No. 4 in the FBS in passing defense, allowing 157.9 yards per game.

The Ducks' 2025 roster featured a talented secondary, including safety Dillon Thieneman who transferred to the Ducks last season. In just one year, he became one of the team's top defenders.

The Ducks’ safety finished the season with 92 total tackles, the second most on the team behind linebacker Bryce Boettcher. Thieneman also racked up one sack, five passes defended, and two interceptions.

One of the interceptions was a game-sealing play against the Penn State Nittany Lions in overtime. After being a key role player on defense, Thieneman declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, which makes Perich’s arrival significant for the Ducks.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In two seasons with Minnesota, Perich recorded 128 tackles and two forced fumbles. He also recorded six interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. In addition to playing safety, he has experience as a kick and punt returner, demonstrating his speed.

Perich was named a second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten in 2024. In his second year, he was named second-team All-Big Ten. According to 247Sports, Perich is a four-star prospect in the portal, the No. 12 overall player, and the No. 1 safety.

As Perich competes to be a starting safety, he has the potential to follow a path similar to Thieneman's with Oregon, stepping in quickly as an impact player and potentially boosting his own draft stock.

In Perich’s freshman season, he recorded five interceptions, and his ability to force turnovers could be key for the Ducks as they face a challenging 2026 schedule.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Ducks will face some challenging opponents in the fall, such as Ohio State, Michigan, and USC. In big matchups like these where a College Football Playoff appearance could be at stake, winning the turnover battle is crucial, making Perich’s past success a big gain for Oregon.

Other Big Oregon Transfer Additions

The Oregon Ducks have built a consistently strong team each season, and one reason why is their mix of high school recruiting and transfer additions. While Perich can compete for an immediate starting position, other players could prove to be valuable additions as well.

Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks on before the game against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Ducks received a commitment from Nebraska transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola, who can compete to be the future of the program. His addition shows that while the Ducks are looking to win a national championship in the upcoming season, they are also ensuring the team can maintain success over time.

The program also added former Ohio State cornerback Aaron Scott Jr., who could compete for a starting spot. Even if he does not earn the role, he adds valuable depth to the secondary and could become a starter in the future. Scott committed to Ohio State as a five-star recruit from the 2024 class. He had just 11 tackles in two seasons with the Buckeyes before entering the portal.