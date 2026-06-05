Oregon Stars Bear Alexander and Dante Moore Team Up For Heartfelt Moment

Every athlete started as a kid with big dreams, and a few members of the Oregon Ducks football team are helping to spark similar aspirations in the future generations.

Fresh off his EA Sports College Football 2027 cover model announcement, quarterback Dante Moore and defensive lineman Bear Alexander took a visit to Thurston Elementary School to speak with students and give back.

Oregon’s Dante Moore celebrates during the first half of he Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Giving Back

On Thursday, Moore and Alexander both posted heartfelt messages on their Instagram about the visit, including videos of the two athletes speaking to a gym full of kids, Moore accepting a lei from a young student, and passing out Moore's children's book "From Journey to Dream."

"Thankful for the chance to give back and pour into the next generation," Alexander posted on the Instagram page of his foundation, The Kare Bear Foundation. "Huge thanks to my brother Dante for the platform and to all the kids for letting me share a piece of my story. Remember the 3 pillars‼️ Respect your teachers & principals, push your chairs in, and stay in line 😉😁 Greatness starts with the little things Be perfect!!!"

Dante Moore's Motive

"Thank you to Mrs. White and Thurston Elementary school for this opportunity. Love to help impact the community and also give back to the students! #GoDucks," Moore said in his Instagram post.

Moore mentioned in the video posted to his Instagram that his visit was motivated by receiving letters from Pamala White's second grade class, who read Moore's book together and created the letters to answer the questions Moore put in the end of his first publication.

After reading the letters at his locker, Moore decided to bring signed copies of his book to White's class and coordinated for the special assembly he and Alexander spoke in. Moore also signed the shoes of kids eager to speak with the Ducks' leader, as students cheered.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5), wide receiver Malik Benson (4), defensive back Brandon Finney (4) and defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Commitment to Care

Moore and Alexander making it out to Thurston Elementary School doesn't just show a desire to give back, it also shows a connection these athletes have made with the region.

With Moore and Alexander both being out-of-state recruits for the Ducks, Moore walking through the schools' hallways and tapping the map of the state of Oregon displays a commitment that both athletes showed by staying with the Ducks for another year in lieu of announcing for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore looks to pass during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gearing Up For Greatness

Both Moore and Alexander are projected to have big years with the Ducks before presumably declaring for the 2027 NFL Draft. In 2025, Moore put up 3,565 passing yards and 30 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and 17 sacks. He also clocked in 156 yards and two touchdowns off 73 rushing attempts.

On the other side of the ball, Alexander clocked in a college-career-high 50 total tackles with 19 of those tackles being solo. He also punched in one pass defense and one sack.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.