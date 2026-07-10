Two Oregon Ducks Defensive Linemen Turn Heads With EA College Football Ratings

It's no surprise EA Sports' latest edition of their popular video game, EA Sports College Football 2027, features several favorable rankings for Oregon Ducks athletes.

The game was released on Thursday, July 9, and it not only boasts Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the cover model but also puts the Ducks as the No. 1 team in the game with an overall 91 rating. That ranking comes from the combined evaluations of this years' athletes, including two long-standing defensive veterans for the Ducks.

Oregon outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei, right, and Teitum Tuioti take the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti Are In The Game

In the game, each athlete is ranked by a list of several attributes like speed, awareness, agility, and strength which contributes to their overall ranking. That ranking determines how each athlete can perform on the field, with higher rankings determining more sought-after athletes.

Senior defensive ends Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei both clocked in at the top of two trait categories. Uiagalelei (94 overall rating) topped the "Power Moves" category with a 98 score, and Tuioti (92 overall rating) led the "Tackle" category with a 93 rating.

Teitum Tuioti 3rd down SACK! pic.twitter.com/l2gPZ3ifNf — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) January 1, 2026

According to a 2024 report from NFLDraftBuzz.com's Alex Taylor, EA Sports calculates each player's rating from a variety of statistics, including career statistics, game film analysis, scouting reports, physical attributes, Pro Football Focus grades, Defense-Adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA), Next Gen Stats, and more.

Uiagalelei is the No. 2 highest evaluated player on the Ducks for this games' release cycle, with Tuioti clocking in as the No. 6 player for the Ducks in this game. Quarterback Dante Moore is the highest ranked player for the Ducks, with a 95 overall rating.

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti works out with the Ducks during practice Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matayo Uiagalelei's Impact

Tuioti and Uiagalelei headline a defensive room full of veteran returners for the Ducks, which mainly includes the front seven on the field.

For the 2025 season, Uiagalelei punched in 19 solo tackles and six sacks with two forced fumbles, including one in Oregon's historic 23-0 shut-out of Texas Tech at the program's first ever Orange Bowl.

Matayo Uiagalelei had his best game of the season vs. USC 🦆 pic.twitter.com/80VF0NBZmo — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) November 23, 2025

Uiagalelei's biggest game of the 2025 season came against USC, recording seven total tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble, showing his potential when at his peak. It is expected for Uiagalelei to have more of an impact during the 2026 season.

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti works out during practice with the Oregon Ducks Friday, Aug. 9, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Teitum Tuioti Leading Oregon Ducks

Tuioti has become a leadership voice for the team, especially after his performance in 2025. Throughout last season, Tuioti clocked in 33 solo tackles with 68 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

His best game last season came against Iowa, with the then-junior clocking in nine total tackles with a sack. Arguably another best game for Tuioti last season was in the Orange Bowl, where Tuioti put up six total tackles (all solo tackles) with two sacks.

Though the evaluations in EA Sports are studies of statistics, they also show the potential for both Ducks on the field in the upcoming season, which is sure to excite the fans.

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