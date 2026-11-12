How to Watch Oregon vs. Michigan: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds

A season that once seemed to be slipping away from the No. 16 Oregon Ducks has suddenly taken a promising turn. Just a few weeks ago, following their third loss of the season to an unranked Illinois team, the College Football Playoff seemed all but out of reach for the Ducks. However, after pulling off a massive road upset over Ohio State, and with chaos unfolding across the college football landscape, Oregon suddenly has a fighting chance to make the playoff.

Of course, the Ducks still have to take care of business throughout the remainder of the season, and that starts with a home matchup against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following a 41-28 beatdown of Ohio State, the latest rankings have reflected the newfound optimism surrounding the Ducks. The updated College Football Playoff rankings have Oregon sitting at No. 16 in the nation, while the AP Poll has the Ducks penciled in at No. 18.

Additionally, ESPN's College Football Power Index gives the Ducks a 29.2 percent chance of making the playoffs, a significant jump from the 4.2 percent chance Oregon had heading into its matchup with Ohio State.

With a new offensive coordinator at the helm, Michigan could be a tougher team to prepare for, but Oregon's defense will have to be ready for any changes the Wolverines bring to the table. If the Ducks want to keep working toward their postseason aspirations, they simply cannot afford another loss.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Autzen Stadium — Eugene, Oregon

TV Streaming: FS1

Fans can stream the matchup via FS1 through supported live TV and streaming bundles that carry the channel (such as DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, or Sling TV).

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) celebrates following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Betting Odds:

Spread: Oregon -10.5 (-110) | Michigan +10.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 38.5 points (Over -110 / Under -110)

Moneyline: Oregon -425 | Michigan +330

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview:

Oregon has found its rhythm at the right time. After a frustrating 4-3 start to the season, the No. 16 Ducks have won back-to-back games against ranked opponents, including a historic comeback victory over then-No. 12 Ohio State last weekend. Now, Oregon returns to Autzen Stadium with an opportunity to keep its momentum rolling and strengthen its College Football Playoff resume.

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Nov 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Standing in the way is a Michigan team that presents a different kind of challenge. The Wolverines enter Saturday at 5-4 overall and 2-4 in Big Ten play, but their record doesn't tell the entire story. Michigan has one of the best defenses in the country, allowing just 16.2 points and 255 yards per game. However, its offensive struggles have made it difficult to turn that defensive production into wins.

The Wolverines are allowing just 16.2 points per game, ranking 14th nationally, while surrendering only 255 yards per game, the fourth-fewest in the FBS.

However, since the offensive coordinator change following Oregon's loss to Illinois, the Ducks have started to find more consistency. Oregon scored 34 points against Northwestern before putting up 41 against Ohio State.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola has been particularly effective during that stretch, completing 47-of-71 passes for 593 yards and five touchdowns without throwing an interception.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) high fives fans as he leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, Michigan's offense has struggled this season. The Wolverines are averaging just 19.6 points per game.

Quarterback consistency has also been an issue, with Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr splitting time throughout the season. That could become a significant problem against an Oregon defense that has been effective at creating turnovers and generating pressure.

Saturday's matchup carries plenty of significance for Oregon as the Ducks continue to work their way into the College Football Playoff conversation.

Despite starting the season 4-3, Oregon has put together one of the more impressive stretches in the country, recording three victories over ranked opponents this season. The Ducks have already defeated the No. 12 USC Trojans on the road, a No. 20 Northwestern team at home and, most recently, No. 12 Ohio State in Columbus.

Oregon is also one of only four teams nationally with at least three wins over ranked opponents this season, joining Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning yells during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan is currently unranked and enters the weekend with a 5-4 record, but a conference victory would still be important for Oregon's overall standing. The Ducks cannot afford to overlook an opponent with a defense capable of making things difficult.

The Ducks have put themselves back in position to compete for a postseason opportunity. Now, they need to continue taking care of business.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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