College GameDay's Pat McAfee Doesn't Hold Back On Oregon's Playoff Chances

The No. 16 Oregon Ducks and No. 24 Boise State Broncos have had several exciting clashes over the years, including this season, when the Ducks beat the Broncos 34-27 at Autzen Stadium to open the year.

With ESPN’s College GameDay in Boise, Idaho, for the Broncos' pivotal clash against the Oregon State Beavers, the Ducks received a jeering of boos when mentioned by Pat McAfee during a segment about Big Ten College Football Playoff contenders.

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson, left, and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning shake hands as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After the No. 4 UCLA Bruins defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini 22-14 at the Rose Bowl on Friday night, McAfee mentioned that the door is wide open for the Ducks to earn a spot in the CFP for the third consecutive season.

"And I'm going to be blunt about this. Oregon beat Boise State. It was a close one, but they had done that basically every single year. Boise had give Oregon problems. This year, we just assumed Oregon gets past it. He's already fired his offensive coordinator and now, with UCLA winning last night, it opens the door for Oregon to get back in this thing," said McAfee.

At the end of the show, Michigan legend surprised the rest of the cast by picking the Ducks to beat the Wolverines. Former Alabama coach Nick Saban, McAfee, and analyst Kirk Herbstreit all picked Oregon as well.

What a crazy time it is for the Big Ten right now..



The door is wide open for the Oregon Ducks..



That's a good callback @ReceDavis 😂😂#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/Jkunf96Mh3 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 14, 2026

Oregon Ducks Big Ten Title and College Football Playoff Chances

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola throws out a pass as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks have three regular season games remaining against the Michigan Wolverines (Nov. 14), Michigan State Spartans (Nov. 20), and Washington Huskies (Nov. 28). Win all three of those games and receive help from teams ranked ahead of the Ducks at No. 16, and Oregon could very well earn a spot in the CFP.

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This recently seemed totally out of the picture for the Ducks with three losses. However, after two impressive wins over the Northwestern Wildcats and the No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes, the Ducks are considered one of the best three-loss teams in the rankings.

According to ESPN’s Power Football Index (FPI), the Ducks have a 15 percent chance to win the Big Ten behind the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers (45 percent) and No. 4 UCLA Bruins (23 percent). As for making the CFP, the Ducks have a 29.5 percent chance.

Oregon Ducks Home Matchup vs. Michigan Wolverines

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While hopes are high for the Ducks to win out, the focus now is on earning a home win over the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks host a Wolverines program in turmoil in its first season under coach Kyle Whittingham after the shocking 15-6 home loss to their in-state rival, the Michigan State Spartans.

The loss to the Spartans for the first time in five years resulted in the Wolverines parting ways with offensive coordinator Jason Beck. Whether new offensive play-calling helps the Wolverines' offense have consistency against the Ducks' defense remains to be seen.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham watches a play against Indiana during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s a change that's helped the Ducks. Ever since firing offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, Oregon’s offense has seen a remarkable turnaround. Since his departure, the Ducks have scored 30-plus points in both games with Jay Johnson calling plays.

According to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds, the Ducks are 10-point favorites with the over/under line set at 39.5 points. The Ducks and Wolverines will kick off at Autzen Stadium at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on FS1. The Ducks have won three straight games against the Wolverines dating back to 2003, the last time the two teams met at Autzen Stadium.

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