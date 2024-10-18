The Oregon Duck's Best College GameDay Moments Before Ohio State Win
The Oregon Ducks defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 32-31 in the biggest game in Autzen Stadium history, and college football's spotlight was on Eugene, Oregon, for the whole week. ESPN's College GameDay held their show on Oregon's campus, and The Oregon Duck had some memorable moments, as one would expect.
While ESPN reporter Pete Thamel provided the show with injury updates, Oregon's mascot covered him in silly string. Impressively, Thamel was able to finish his report while the Duck continued to spray him. The Duck's prank could not keep GameDay analyst Desmon Howard from laughing, and it can be heard on the broadcast.
While the GameDay crew and celebrity guest picker Kaitiln Olson made their picks, the Duck held up signs behind them that read "Pat Take Ur Shirt Off," "BIRD," and "Sydney Sweeney Call Me Back."
While legendary coach turned ESPN analyst Nick Saban tried to break down the Ducks' game against the Buckeyes, the Ducks' mascot was shaving the head of an Oregon fan in the background. Saban previewed the matchup between Oregon's wide receivers and Ohio State's defensive backs, but the Duck distracted everyone with the impromptu haircut.
The Duck, known for doing pushups after every Oregon score, was also featured in a workout segment with ESPN's Jess Sims.
GameDay's Lee Corso did not make the trip to Eugene for the show, and the crowd surely missed him, but none more than the Duck. Oregon's mascot held up a sign for Corso, telling "Miss You Buddy." Despite his absence, Corso relayed his pick through Kirk Herbstreit. The legendary GameDay cast member went against his favorite mascot, picking Ohio State to win.
Per the show's tradition, the GameDay crew announced their picks of the Oregon vs. Ohio State game at the end of the show. Saban, Herbstreit, and Corso all picked the Buckeyes. Pat McAfee, Olson, and Howard chose the Ducks to win.
Before the weekend, Kirk Herbstreit called the University of Oregon one of his favorite campuses to visit with the show.
“We come all over the country, we get asked all the time, 'Where’s your favorite to take College GameDay?'" Herbstreit said. “I say every time, Eugene, Oregon. “This (Oregon crowd) is the best crowd, it’s 6 a.m. in the morning. It’s dark, it’s raining, they don’t care. These fans right here, pound for pound are as good as any college football fans in the country.”
The Oregon fans brought the energy to GameDay, starting before the show went live at 6 a.m. local time. They carried the noise into Autzen Stadium, making an impact in the Ducks' 32-31 win.
