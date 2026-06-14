Oregon Ducks' Biggest Concern for Next Season

The Oregon Ducks enter the season with College Football Playoff expectations not only because coach Dan Lanning has built the program into a consistent contender but also because of the returning talent on the roster.

Proven stars like Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, tight end Jamari Johnson, center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, and defensive linemen like Matayo Uiagalelei, Bear Alexander, A'Mauri Washington, and Teitum Tuioti give the Ducks the third-best odds of winning the Big Ten (+280 per FanDuel Sportsbook).

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

However, the Ducks do have one major question mark that could make or break the season, if the CFP is indeed the expectation.

Oregon Ducks' Offensive Line Sparking Concerns

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry has proven his ability to replace starters on the offensive line, losing offensive tackles Josh Conerly Jr. and Ajani Cornelius to the 2025 NFL Draft and replacing them with Isaiah World and Alex Harkey via the transfer portal.

Heading into 2026, though, the Ducks are not rebuilding through the portal. With Laloulu and interior offensive lineman Dave Iuli returning, Oregon is expected to choose from a number of young tackles to replace World and Harkey: Fox Crader, Gernorris Wilson, Trent Ferguson, Douglas Utu, and more.

Still, for On3 analyst J.D. PicKell, the Ducks' offensive line is what worries him the most when dissecting the team as a national championship contender.

"You replace three starters on the offensive line, Oregon. So I’m here saying, I love everything else about Oregon. I love Lanning, I love Dante Moore, I love the skill players. But at the same time now, you’re replacing three (offensive line) starters. I don’t like that recipe. that makes me a little nervous. Also, I watched the spring game. Now, I saw that front seven, it’s a good front seven, I saw that front seven eat the offensive line’s lunch. It’s a spring game, you don’t take too much from it, but if you’re thinking about picking Oregon to win the whole thing, yea it makes you a little bit nervous," said PicKell.

Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, right, hits offensive lineman Matthew Bedford during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Offensive Line Expectations

Per FanDuel, the Ducks are tied with Indiana with the fourth-best odds (+800) of winning the national championship in 2026, and PicKell believes that if Oregon does stumble and miss the postseason entirely, it's likely caused by some problems with the offensive line.

How quickly Oregon's offensive line can come together will be key for the Ducks in 2026. Oregon's offensive line has been finalists for the Joe Moore Award for three consecutive years, but the line takes time to develop, especially after replacing three starters. The Ducks often mix things up for the spring game, but the defensive line certainly got the best of the offensive line in April.

Protecting quarterback Dante Moore is paramount, but the Ducks' run game was one of Oregon's strengths a season ago with true freshmen Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. breaking out alongside former Ducks running back Noah Whittington.

The Ducks' two biggest games of the regular season come on the road with a September game at USC and a November matchup at Ohio State. Oregon's offensive line will have had more time to gel by the time the Ducks face the Buckeyes, but the Trojans defense could be the first big test for Oregon's offensive line.

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry, left, works with Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will the lack of experience on Oregon's offensive line lead to some trouble in high pressure moments in tough road environments? Luckily for the Ducks, veteran center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu brings leadership and experience to the room, and Iuli is expected to continue holding down one of the guard spots.

Fans could see some rotations for the first games of the season as Oregon tries to find the best starting five, but the Ducks don't have much time before Big Ten play starts against USC.

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