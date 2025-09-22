Oregon Ducks' Biggest X-Factors Heading Into Penn State Matchup
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are set to face the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions in one of the most hostile environments in all of college football, Penn State's annual White Out.
According to betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Penn State is favored by 3.5 over Oregon. Who are the X-factors on the Ducks if Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his team want to pull off the upset?
Offensive Coordinator Will Stein
Against Penn State in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game, Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein led the Ducks offense, quarterbacked by Heisman Trophy finalist Dillon Gabriel, to 45 points and a win over the Nittany Lions.
Quarterback Dante Moore has proven himself as a poised passer so far, but he has yet to face a defense like Penn State's. If Stein can keep Moore and the Ducks on schedule and avoid third-and-long situations, Oregon could have a chance to weather the storm inside Beaver Stadium.
On the other hand, a rocky start might put the Ducks in too deep of a hole, especially considering the rowdy environment expected for the game. If Oregon is consistently relying on Moore's arm to extend possessions, the Ducks might be in trouble.
Oregon's defense could struggle to contain Penn State quarterback Drew Allar as well as the Nittany Lions' rushing attack, so Stein's play calling will be crucial if Ducks need to rely on their offense needs to keep Penn State's offense off of the field.
Linebacker Bryce Boettcher
Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher set the tone for Oregon's defense in the win over Oregon State, finishing the game with 10 total tackles. Some say that "defense travels," and the Ducks will need to contain Penn State if they want to stay in the game.
MORE: ESPN's College GameDay Reveals Week 5 Location
MORE: What Oregon State Coach Trent Bray Said After Loss to Oregon Ducks
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers From Oregon Ducks' Rivalry Victory Over Oregon State
As one of the leaders in the heart of the Oregon defense, Boettcher's playmaking might be exactly what Oregon needs on Saturday. His tackling in the run game will be a necessity against Penn State, but his ability to defend against the pass will be key.
Boettcher has an interception on the season, and the Ducks defense as a whole has proven to be ballhawks. Whether it be linebacker Jerry Mixon's two interceptions or batted passes from Boettcher and Oregon's defensive line, the Ducks will look to disrupt Allar in every way possible.
Offensive Tackles Alex Harkey, Isaiah World
Protecting Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is always important, but especially on the road when every possession feels even more important for Oregon's transfer offensive tackles Isaiah World and Alex Harkey.
Avoiding negative plays will be key, but so will keeping the offense on schedule. Oregon's offensive line has performed well so far, but can they handle Penn State edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton and the rest of the Nittany Lions' defensive front?
If Penn State pressures Moore and forces the ball out quickly, will Oregon be able to respond?
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.