Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State Broncos Spread Gets Revealed

The college football season is inching closer by the second, and the Oregon Ducks seem to be more ready for the moment than ever. They will begin their season on a Saturday, as they will play against the Boise State Broncos on Sep. 5, 2026.

The Spread for Oregon vs. Boise State

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field ahead of the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Oregon Ducks are currently labeled as 17.5 point favorites against the Boise State Broncos to begin their college football season. This would mean that the Ducks are favored by three scores.

This could seem a bit low considering the upgraded roster that the Ducks have ahead of the 2026 season. The last time the Ducks and the Broncos played the game was closer than Ducks fans wanted it to be; however, that team had NFL superstar, running back Ashton Jeanty, while the Ducks team wasn't as polished as it is now. The final score of that game was 37-34, but in this next season, the chances of this happening again are lower than ever.

The Ducks have their star quarterback returning, as the Ducks' gunslinger for this season is set to be Dante Moore. He is looking to have an even better season than before, which would mean that he would finish with more than 3,565 yards in the air and would also finish with more than 30 touchdowns this season. In order to do that, he will need to have some great games this season.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field ahead of the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

It starts with the Boise State Broncos, which is a game that he can take complete control of due to the lack of depth in the defensive back room for the Broncos. The Ducks' wide receivers are also much more proven than the defensive back room for the Broncos, which leaves nothing short of a huge opportunity. If the Ducks' wide receivers play up to their advertisement, this should be one of the more favorable matchups that they have this season.

Who Could Be a Problem for the Oregon Ducks Against Boise State

Sep 7, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning signals his defense during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

If the Ducks were to struggle in this game, it would likely be due to the quarterback for the Broncos being talented and having plenty of experience. Redshirt-senior quarterback. Last season was a down year for the Boise State quarterbacks, as they finished the season with a 2:1 TD:INT ratio.

This would mean that the Broncos quarterback finished with 18 touchdowns, but also threw nine interceptions on the season. This isn't a great ratio, and it will be something that he has to change. As for the Ducks quarterback, he has a 3:1 ratio, but also has 30 passing touchdowns, which would be more favorable.

In the end, this is something that won't matter when the game kicks off, but in preparation, this could be bulletin board material for the Ducks, who are looking to destroy the Broncos in what they hope is a path to their first national championship in the college football realm.

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