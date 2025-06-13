Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Breakout Candidates After Evan Stewart Injury
With the Oregon Ducks' season quickly approaching, the injury of wide receiver Evan Stewart fresh in the minds inside and out of the Oregon program. What does the receiver room look like for Ducks coach Dan Lanning and wide receivers coach Ross Douglas?
The projected depth chart features wide receiver Justius Lowe, Kyler Kasper, Dakorien Moore, Malik Benson, Dillon Gresham, and more.
Justius Lowe (Slot)
The redshirt junior from Lake Oswego, Oregon, built a presence last season for the Ducks offense. Lowe solidified his starting position last year and strengthened coach Dan Lanning's belief with 21 receptions for 203 yards accompanied with a touchdown in 11 games for Oregon. His longest reception came from his 34-yard touchdown against Illinois.
“The guy that we trust,” Coach Lanning said, “When you put him on the field you know he’s going to do his job and know his assignment. He executes really well, and is one of our best route runners.”
Kyler Kasper or Jeremiah McClellan (Wide Receiver X)
Kyler Kasper at 6-6, 210 pounds is the tallest in the Ducks receiving room, but he hasn’t had the best of luck when it comes staying on the field. The redshirt junior appeared in Oregon’s first four games last season with one reception for 21-yards before a foot injury in Week 5 against UCLA that sidelined him the rest of the season.
While Kasper may be healthy and ready to go for the 2025 season in his way is redshirt freshman Jeremiah McClellan. The receiver may have only played 30 snaps in four games for the Ducks. He greater opportunity for reps while Kasper was sidelined. McClellan tallied up 24-yards on three receptions, but the consensus four-star recruit could use his greater time on the field as an advantage come fall camp against Kasper for the starting job.
Dakorien Moore (Wide Receiver Z)
The No. 1 receiver recruit in the class of 2025 according to ESPN will have a lot to live up to with five stars next to his name. Listed as the No. 3 player nationally by ESPN, in his senior season alone Moore tallied up 1,332-yards and 18 touchdowns. He earned accolades like the District 11 6A offesive player of the year in the state of Texas along with an invitation to the Polynesian Bowl. Moore has earned the right to such high expectations but will have to live up to them with a stellar fresham campaign for the Ducks.
Honorable Mentions:
Redshirt freshman Dillon Gresham, who has yet to make an official debut at Autzen Stadium, made quite the statement during the Spring Game. Gresham led the position group with 96-yards, and caugh the game winning 56-yard touchdown showing why he was a consensus four-star recruit before joining the Oregon Football program.
The Ducks also added transfer receiver Malik Benson from Florida State, who adds more speed to the offense. Will Oregon's depth be enough to replace Stewart's expected production?