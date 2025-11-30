Oregon Ducks Set Multiple Career Records In Win Over Washington
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks beat the Washington Huskies 26-14 at a sold-Husky Stadium, backed by an impressive group of Ducks fans who make their presence known. In one of the best rivalry games in the country, multiple Ducks broke career records or milestones.
With the victory, the Ducks all but punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff. As it stands, Oregon would host a first-round playoff game in Eugene on Dec. 19 or 20 but there could still be movement with championship games yet to be played.
The Ducks also extended the nation's longest active road winning streak to 12 games. Oregon's record improves to 46-7 all-time under head coach Dan Lanning, moving him into a tie with Chip Kelly for the fourth-most wins in program history.
In the Big Ten regular season finale, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, receivers Malik Benson and Jeremiah McClellan, tight end Jamari Johnson, linebackers Bryce Boettcher and Teitum Tuioti, safety Dillon Thieneman, and kicker Atticus Sappington all set new career milestones.
DANTE MOORE MAJOR MILESTONE
Moore rushed for his first collegiate touchdown in Seattle in the first quarter to put the Ducks up, 10-0. The redshirt sophomore quarterback was uncharacteristically fired up powering through into the end zone.
Moore has rushed for 180 yards this season on 50 carries. While his accuracy and arm strength typically steal the show, Moore's ability to use his legs surprised many as the Ducks emerged victorious over the Huskies. Moore finished with 286 passing yards while completing 68.9 percent of his passes. Moore led with poise and calmness amid a wild environment.
"We talked about being the villain this week, and we got to put our mask on and go into someone else’s territory. Our guys did that today,” Lanning said after the game.
MALIK BENSON NEW CAREER HIGH
Benson again proves to be a player the Ducks can count on in crucial moments. The injured Ducks were without two of their best wide receivers, Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr but Benson stepped up to lead the team with 102 receiving yards, five catches and one touchdown.
It marked Benson's first career 100-yard receiving performance and he became the first Duck this year to surpass 100 yards receiving.
Oregon was facing third-and nine and Benson turned on the jets to catch a laser throw from Moore... A 64-yard touchdown that was arguably the biggest play of the game. It marked his longest catch as a Duck and second career catch of 60-plus yards.
Benson is finding his momentum. In Oregon's win over USC last week, he dazzled with an 85-yard punt return for a touchdown.
CLUTCH ATTICUS SAPPINGTON REACHES NEW HIGH
Oregon kick Atticus Sappington has had his fair share of clutch moments this season, including a hitting a game-winning field goal in Week 11 at then-No. 20 Iowa.
In Oregon's win over Washington, Sappington was a career-best 4-of-4 for field goals and nailed a career-long 51-yarder in the third quarter. He accounted for 14 of Oregon’s 26 points.
"We've seen him hit them in practice," Lanning said after the game. "That was on the edge of (his range)."
JAMARI JOHNSON
Johnson caught three passes for a career-high 60 yards, including a 31-yard reception on third down in the third quarter.
JEREMIAH MCCLELLAN
McClellan matched his career high with three receptions and set a new career best with 78 receiving yards.
BRYCE BOETTCHER
Bryce Boettcher crossed the 100-tackle threshold this season, the first Oregon player to hit that mark since Noah Sewell in 2021.
DILLON THINEMAN
Dillon Thineman racked up seven tackles, four solo, along with a sack and an interception. It marked his first sack as a Duck and the first full sack of his career.
TEITUM TUIOTI
Tuioti dominated the Huskies, finishing with five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a pass breakup and two quarterback hurries. He leads Oregon with a career-high 6.5 sacks this season.
College Football Playoff
The defending Big Ten Champion Ducks will miss out on the 2025 Big Ten Championship game as No. 2 Indiana and No. 1 Ohio State will face off in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 6.
The Ducks will eagerly await to hear who, when and where they play next. The CFP Selection show is Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT. That is when when the final 12-team College Football Playoff bracket will be revealed.