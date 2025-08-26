Oregon Ducks' Bryce Boettcher Reveals Mindset Heading Into Senior Season
EUGENE - Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher entered the 2024 season thinking it would be his last season of college football. Instead, Boettcher was granted a fourth year of eligibility despite finishing his fourth season of baseball in the 2023-24 academic year.
The linebacker prepares for his final season opener with the Ducks against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday. Ahead of the matchup, Boettcher addressed the media about how the team is approaching the game.
What Boettcher Said:
On Playing An Opponent With Nothing To Lose:
“It's another great opportunity for us. Regardless of the opponent, if we play a hard brand of football, good things will happen for the Ducks. But, one of our big pillars going into this season is being able to stop the run. Get it at times last year, but in those big games, struggled at times,” Boettcher said.
“As a defense, if you stop the run, you're the best at doing that in the nation. Big chances are going to go far. I think them being high in rushing yards last year, I think you said first, it's a great opportunity for our defense to show that. We can do that and stick to one of our big pillars this year."
How They Approach Players Earning Their First Start:
“It's when we're in practice right now. Worry about the now, and I think all the new guys and young guys are obviously looking forward to that first game that are kind of, we're more worried about practice would come, Friday, and honestly, Saturday, I can definitely fill into that role a little bit, making sure guys are settled in and notes to know what's to come,” Boettcher said.
“Because it's what you play for, man, you practice to play on Saturdays, and there's a lot of nerves and other stuff that come with it. So yeah, I can definitely play a part in that one.”
If He Views Week One Differently Knowing It’s His Final Season:
“It's certainly special. There's a lot of like last first time in pass, last fall camp, last first game. But to be honest with you, I thought last season was my last, so I feel like I'm just repeating it. It's cool to look around and smell the roses at times, but obviously that farther more from the end of the season, I'm pretty much just focused on the task at hand. Obviously, I still enjoy it. Trying to win.”
What Excites Him About The Defense:
“We've grown tremendously when it comes to just communication on the defensive side of the ball, everyone knowing their assignment. I think, just like the effort and ball excellence, like our defense, do a really good job getting the ball out, which is definitely important to play hard when you have a bunch of young guys and guys that haven't really proven themselves yet,” Boettcher said.
“There's obviously a lot of energy, a lot of effort, which I love, put energy and effort on the defensive side of the ball. I mean, obviously, you got to execute. But good things happen. And that's what we can see in practice.”
What The Biggest Motivator Is For Him And The Team:
“I think it's a combination of things. Probably depends on who you ask. I know there's a lot of guys on the team that have something to prove in their position. Whoever starts game one, week one is not going to be starting at the end of the season. It's always determined of how you play and proving yourself right and proving others wrong,” Boettcher said.
“But I think, more than that, just like as a team, collectively, no matter who we're playing, we always have something to prove. I think when you have that mindset, good things will happen. You can never get too far full and think you've accomplished everything. And I think that's your mindset going into this year is as a team, collectively, something improved.”
What Makes The Bobcats’ Rushing Attack Difficult To Stop:
“They got a lot of tight ends that come back and stuff that's going to play with your eyes. But honestly, more than I think, they just executed their offense well. . . . If we go into the game and execute our stuff against them, I think good things are happening for the Ducks,” Boettcher said.
“But obviously they know what they're doing. When you lead in rushing yards, you're doing something right. So, just preparing for what we've seen last year, but who knows what to come out this year, hopefully something we've seen on tape, we really don't know till come game time.”
MORE: Updated College Football Rankings Shift Big Ten Powerhouses Already
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Four-Star Safety Commit To Flip To Miami Hurricanes?
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Reunites With Oregon Ducks After NFL Preseason Finale
MORE: Best College Football Traditions List Strangely Ranks Oregon Ducks, Florida State
MORE: Oregon Ducks Tied With SEC Recruiting Powerhouse For Most 5-Star Commits
How Much Better This Defensive Unit Is:
“Time will tell how much better we are. I think based off what we've shown in practice, we have capability just be just as good and not better. Got the talent, camaraderie. Scrimmage is tackled. Look good, but come game day, time will tell, so I'm excited to see what happens.”
What He Remembers From Playing Montana State Quarterback Justin Lamson At Stanford:
“I remember him back in ‘20. (He) likes to run the ball a lot, which, when you got a quarterback who runs the ball a lot, it makes things challenging on deep inside the ball. And you got to count from that regard. Obviously, you can pass a little bit as well, and he's dynamic, but I'm excited for a new challenge. He's on a new team, and it could be a fun game.”
What Changes Week-To-Week Playing Against A Quarterback That Uses His Legs Well:
“It's you got to play 11 guys on the field, whereas when you have a quarterback who doesn't run, you don't really have to account for them as much. Don't really need to have too many spies. Or worried about can we repower sweeps and whatnot,” Boettcher said.
“It’s just watching film. Make sure you have that guy accounted for at all times. So, it's just an extra thing to have on your mind, especially at linebackers can't be flying out of the box when you know he can still run. Just making sure that you're always aware of his presence.”
Players Whose Growth Since Spring Stands Out:
“I can't say one player that comes to mind that's grown the most, but I think as a unit, we've definitely all grown. Myself included, there's some days where I have to catch myself and look in the mirror and be like, are you holding the standard that you know other guys to do, like setting the standard. But I think as a group, especially (Dan) Lanning, says we've grown like that. That standard has grown. Our execution has grown. I'm excited to see what that product looks like on Saturday.”
What Their Rules Are Defensively:
“I guess it depends on the play call. Depends on what the offense is running. I'm not going to go in and tell you our play calls and what our rules are for those play calls, but I agree, if we if we execute like I said energy and effort carries you a long way on deep inside of all you still have to execute. The play call you're running based off what they're running.”
If There’s A Different Vibe Heading Into Game Week:
“I'd say, not fourth week of fall camp, but not really a different vibe. I mean, we prepare, and we work hard in fall camp, working hard this week. Obviously, our schedule has obviously changed a little bit in that regard. So, it's not strictly fall camp schedule the way we prepare. Obviously, it's more opponent-based this week, much more film on the opponent versus self-scout.”
If Kingston Lopa Offers Something Different Than Other Safeties:
“I mean, you said he is very versatile. You know how tall he is. I feel like he’s always in a good position to make a play. He's got a long arm that helps the DB position, quick feet, which is awesome.”
What He Thinks The Identity Of The Defense Be:
“Physical, playing with effort and stopping the run. That's what we've been preaching all offseason. It's what we did last season, obviously, for a short a bit of times, but we still won the Big Ten doing that. Obviously, it's a new team, new players, but that's where the preach would be the most physical, physical team on defense, side of the ball, and the defense that gives the ball as well. We don't force a lot of turnovers this year, so that's the case.”