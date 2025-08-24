Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Reunites With Oregon Ducks After NFL Preseason Finale
The NFL regular season is right around the corner, meaning many former Oregon Ducks stars are about to officially begin their professional careers after working through training camp and preseason.
Among the most notable of these players is Cleveland Browns third-round rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who saw ample action in Saturday's preseason finale at home against the Los Angeles Rams. Though quarterback Joe Flacco has already been named Cleveland's week 1 starter, Gabriel continues to battle with fellow Browns signal-callers Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders for the backup spot.
However, Gabriel got a chance to forget about the stresses of the future and reminisce a bit on the recent past with some former Ducks after the 19-17 win over Los Angeles.
Dillon Gabriel, Terrance Ferguson Reunite
Gabriel and former Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson shared an embrace after the game. The pair played just one season together after Gabriel transferred in from Oklahoma, but they made program history in that short time, winning a Big Ten Championship in Oregon's inaugural season in the conference.
Also joining them on the field was former Ducks wide receiver Chase Cota and Rams running backs coach Ron Gould, who is an Oregon alum.
Take a look:
Dillon Gabriel Shines vs. Los Angeles Rams
Gabriel outperformed Sanders against the Rams. He finished 12 of 19 passing for 129 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He also wasn't sacked, a major contrast to Sanders, who was sacked five times while making some questionable decisions in the pocket.
Flacco got the start before Gabriel took his place on Cleveland's fourth drive of the game near the start of the second quarter. With Gabriel at the helm, the Browns put together a 15-play, 70-yard scoring drive that ended with a field goal that extended the lead to 10-0.
Ferguson appeared to have a 67-yard touchdown for L.A. on the next drive but the score was overturned after replay ruled him out of bounds following a 33-yard gain. The Rams eventually found the end zone later in the possession to cut the lead to 10-7.
Gabriel then answered with a touchdown drive of his own right before halftime that ended with a three-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Gage Larvadain, giving Cleveland a 16-7 lead with 17 seconds left in the half. Sanders then replaced Gabriel to begin the third quarter.
Terrance Ferguson Stats vs. Cleveland Browns
Ferguson had the aforementioned big play before finishing with two catches for 48 yards. The yardage was second-most among Rams pass catchers on the day.
The Rams selected him with the 46th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft this past April. Ferguson spent four seasons in Eugene, finishing his college career with 53 appearances while posting 134 catches for 1,537 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Gabriel and the Browns will begin the regular season on Sept. 7 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.
As for Ferguson, he and the Rams will kick off their year at SoFi Stadium against the Houston Texans on Sept. 7.