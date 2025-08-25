Oregon Ducks Tied With SEC Recruiting Powerhouse For Most 5-Star Commits
The Oregon Ducks are once again recruiting at an elite level. The Ducks, who are currently ranked at No. 3 in the 2026 recruiting rankings according to On3, have four five-star recruits committed to play for them. Oregon is currently tied with the Alabama Crimson Tide for the most five-star recruits.
Oregon Ducks Recruiting: What Could Have Been?
Five-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene flipped his commitment from Oregon to Washington back in April, and five-star EDGE rusher Richard Wesley famously de-committed from the Ducks just 17 days after posting a video of him jumping in a pool with Ducks coach Dan Lanning to celebrate his commitment. Wesley later committed to Texas.
The headliner of Oregon's 2026 recruiting class is five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. Iheanacho famously committed to Oregon live on the Pat McAfee show, and Iheanacho praised Oregon in his comments on the show while also noting the distance between his home state of Maryland and Eugene.
“I feel like you know, I've been on all these campuses, Oregon really just felt right, Oregon had the best people, the best like-minded people, the opportunity for me to play early was huge there. They just had Josh Conerly (drafted) in the first round, so that was big. I feel like going all the way out there is going to be tough, but it's going to be worth it, man,” Iheanacho said on the Pat McAfee show.
Multiple Duck Recruits Commit On Pat McAfee Show
Iheanacho wasn't the only five-star recruit to commit to Oregon on the Pat McAfee show. Five-star EDGE rusher Anthony “Tank” Jones committed to the Ducks live on Pat’s show just 28 days after Iheanacho announced his commitment.
Jones is the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama, making it two years in a row now that Lanning has secured the top player out of the state of Alabama after five-star cornerback Na’eem Offord committed to the Ducks in 2024.
Oregon leads the Big Ten in terms of five-star commits for the 2026 class. The Michigan Wolverines and USC Trojans have two commitments from five-stars while the Ohio State Buckeyes and Maryland Terrapins have one.
The Ducks gained a massive boost to their recruiting rankings when they received the commitment of five-star safety recruit Jett Washington. Washington is the No. 1 safety in the class of 2026, according to On3.
As far as five-star recruits go, the Ducks may not have many options left in the class of 2026 unless they flip an elite prospect already committed to another school. Ohio State's five-star commit, wide receiver recruit Chris Henry Jr., was heavily pursued by Oregon and Ducks coach Dan Lanning.
Other five-stars like defensive back Brandon Arrington and linebacker Tyler Atkinson were also considering Oregon before committing to Texas A&M and Texas, respectively.