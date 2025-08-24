Oregon Ducks' Four-Star Safety Commit To Flip To Miami Hurricanes?
The Oregon Ducks' 2026 recruiting class blew up over the summer and ascended to the No. 7 recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports rankings.
Four-star safety Devin Jackson pledged to Oregon back on July 3. The Ducks had to go into the Sunshine State and reel in the four-star recruit over programs like Miami, Penn State, and Florida However, the battle to get the Florida native on campus still rages on as multiple teams are attempting to flip Jackson away from Oregon.
4-Star Safety Devin Jackson On Flip Watch?
Marcus Benjamin of Rivals listed some of the top committed prospects hailing from Florida and included Jackson on his list.
"The Oregon commit Devin Jackson made his pledge to the Ducks back in early July, but two schools remain in contact. Miami and Florida have remained in contact, and even though he has expressed that his recruitment is shut down, the appeal of staying in-state could be a determining factor in where he signs," Benjamin said.
Jackson, the No. 16 safety and No. 174 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, was committed to Florida but backed off his commitment in the spring. He took a couple visits in the summer before settling on Oregon in July.
"The former Gator commit still has a strong relationship with Miami defensive backs coach Will Harris, who initially recruited him during his time at Florida. Jackson does seem solid with the Ducks at the moment, but this is a situation to monitor until signing day," Benjamin said.
Jackson's commitment came at big time for the Ducks. He committed on July 3, which was the same day as five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. The day before, four-star interior offensive lineman Tommy Tofi pledged to Oregon. Five days after landing Jackson and Iheanacho, the Ducks picked up a commitment from four-star athlete Jalen Lott.
Ducks' 2026 Defensive Back Class
Oregon's 2026 defensive back class only holds four commitments, but is still among the best in the Big Ten Conference.
Leading the way for the Ducks' defensive back class is five-star safety Jett Washington. He is ranked as the No. 2 safety and No. 18 player in the country according to 247Sports. Washington is arguably the crown jewel of Oregon's 2026 recruiting class.
Fellow five-star defensive back Davon Benjamin is the most recent Oregon commit. He is among the best defensive backs in California and is ranked as the No. 4 safety and No. 35 player in the country.
The duo of Benjamin and Washington gives Oregon coach Dan Lanning an excellent one-two combo entering the position room next offseason. Add in Jackson and three-star safety Xavier Lherisse and the Ducks have one of the most talented defensive back rooms in the country.