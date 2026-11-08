Oregon Catapults Back Into Big Ten, Playoff Picture With Ohio State Upset
In this story:
The Oregon Ducks turned heads before Nov. 7 by sneaking into the College Football Playoff rankings despite holding three regular season losses.
Now the No. 23 Ducks will drop No. 12 Ohio State down the list, following their 41-28 rout in Columbus.
Yet in the process, Oregon just reboosted its own CFP and even Big Ten Conference title chances thanks to blowing out the Buckeyes.
Where Oregon Stands in Big Ten Title Game Race
Oregon frustrating Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, coach Ryan Day, and the rest of the Buckeyes creates a new logjam in the Big Ten standings.
The Ducks are now one of six teams holding a 4-2 mark in conference play Oregon joins Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Iowa, and USC.
Oregon holds the tiebreaker edge over the the Buckeyes and Northwestern, plus the Ducks present a far stronger resume thanks to the 13-point trouncing over OSU.
Oregon has officially taken down its highest ranked foe yet in the 12th-ranked Buckeyes. Meanwhile, Northwestern entered Autzen Stadium on Halloween No. 24 overall before Oregon knocked the Wildcats out of the top 25. The Ducks proudly own two more wins over current ranked teams: The Week 1 home win over No. 25 Boise State, and the Sept. 26 road win over No. 20 USC.
Oregon walked into the famed Horsehoe of Ohio Stadium holding a 2.6 percent chance to win the conference per ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) rankings. Plus held a 4.6 percent shot at making the postseason. But those numbers look bound to improve especially in breaking down the playoff chances.
Oregon's New Path to the Postseason
Coach Dan Lanning, quarterback Dylan Raiola, new breakout running back Brandon Smith and the rest of the Ducks just entered a plausible path to 9-3 which in turn can potentially catapult the Ducks into the CFP if outside elements play into their favor.
Ohio State surfaced as the final ranked foe Oregon would face for the rest of the 2026 season. And the Buckeyes were supposed to be the hardest opponent. Especially with potential top overall pick for the 2027 NFL Draft Smith and a stacked offense on the other side. But Oregon made quick work of the now struggling Buckeyes, who have lost two in a row.
Now Oregon faces three unranked teams to close the season out, starting with a Michigan team on Nov. 14 in Eugene that lost 15-6 to last place Michigan State (who Oregon will face on Nov. 21). Current 5-4 Washington is the last regular season foe for Oregon, set for Nov. 28.
The Ducks going 9-3 and USC matching the same record hands Oregon the tiebreaker thanks to the Sept. 26 win at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Oregon's chances will especially look greater if they end up with the third-best mark among Big Ten teams even amid the tiebreaker scenario.
Oregon may find itself getting in the 12-team postseason without needing to play in Indianapolis on Dec. 5 for the conference crown too. The aforementioned four wins over 2026 top 25 opponents now gleams on their resume and helps their cause in front of the CFP committee.
Of course, Oregon still needs help to break into the postseason. Including watching more Big Ten dominoes fall like USC losing at least once, Iowa also taking a defeat (Hawkeyes are also 7-2 like the Trojans) or even seeing this miracle scenario: UCLA and Indiana losing at least two of its remaining games. Regardless, Oregon remains alive and well thanks to shaking up the conference and CFP picture out in Columbus.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for Oregon Ducks On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna