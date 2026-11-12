Purdue vs. Iowa Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11

The Iowa Hawkeyes have strung together two straight wins, including an impressive victory against Northwestern in Week 10. They now enter Week 11 as one of the six Big Ten teams with a 4-2 conference record, still hoping to remain in the mix for a spot in the last-ever Big Ten Championship game.

They'll welcome the Purdue Boilermakers to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Purdue is in the midst of a cold streak, losing three straight games.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big Ten showdown.

Purdue vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Purdue +17 (-105)

Iowa -17 (-112)

Moneyline

Purdue +650

Iowa -900

Total

OVER 47.5 (-110)

UNDER 47.5 (-110)

Purdue vs. Iowa How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 14

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Kinnick Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Purdue record: 3-6 (2-4 in Big Ten)

Iowa record: 7-2 (4-2 in Big Ten)

Purdue vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Purdue is 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Purdue is 3-6 against the spread this season

The OVER is 7-2 in Purdue games this season

Iowa is 6-3 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 7-2 in Iowa games this season

Purdue vs. Iowa Key Player to Watch

Kamari Moulton, RB - Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa uses a running back by committee, but it's Kamari Moulton who serves as the primary rusher. He has racked up 541 yards on 86 carries this season, good for 6.3 yards per rush, along with four touchdowns. If Iowa can get their run game going against Purdue, they're going to be in a great spot to both win and cover.

Purdue vs. Iowa Prediction and Best Bet

I have faith in Iowa being able to cover this big spread, solely due to this being a game between one of the best defenses in the country and one of the worst. Iowa ranks ninth in opponent-adjusted EPA per play and 19th in defensive success rate. By comparison, Purdue ranks 125th and 123rd in those two metrics.

Teams with good defenses have the ability to keep things close against Iowa based on the Hawkeyes' average offense, but Iowa is going to be able to move the ball at will against this Purdue defense.

I'll lay the points with the Hawkeyes in this one.

Pick: Iowa -17 (-112) via BetMGM

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