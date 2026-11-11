College Football Upset Picks for Week 11 (Bet USC to Upset Indiana)

We came out with a profit again in last week's college football upset picks article, cashing in on Old Dominion to beat Coastal Carolina at +225 odds.

We move on to Week 11, and I'm getting aggressive with my opinions. If you want some bold calls on a few huge underdogs, you're in the right place.

College Football Week 11 Upset Picks

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Duke +425 vs. Miami

USC +300 vs. Indiana

Oregon State +400 vs. Boise State

Duke vs. Miami Prediction

Duke is extremely underrated heading into this game. The Blue Devils are 12th in net EPA per play and 17th in net yards per play. By comparison, Miami ranks 11th and eighth in those two respective metrics. It's also worth noting that the Miami secondary has been one of the worst in the nation, ranking 113th in opponent EPA per pass and 103rd in opponent pass success rate, which is great news for Duke, which boasts a top-40 passing offense.

The Hurricanes are rightful favorites, but if you're looking for a big underdog, I wouldn't be surprised if the Blue Devils hand Miami a second straight loss.

Pick: Duke +425

USC vs. Indiana Prediction

I'm not a believer in this Indiana team, and the Hoosiers have proven over the past few weeks that they aren't the same team that won the National Championship a year ago. Jayden Maiava is the best player in this game, and that's enough for me to want to back the Trojans as underdogs. As a whole, USC ranks seventh in adjusted EPA per play and third in offensive success rate, including ranking second in dropback success rate.

That's going to go well for USC with the Indiana secondary being one of its weakest units, ranking 28th in opponent EPA per pass. Bet the Trojans to pull off the upset.

Pick: USC +300

Oregon State vs. Boise State Prediction

I don't think Boise State is as good as its record and certainly not good enough to justify this point spread against an underrated Oregon State team. The Broncos rank 39th in the country in adjusted EPA per play, while Oregon State comes in at 58th in that metric. The Beavers have a better net yards per play this season at +1.03 compared to Boise State at +0.34.

To beat the Beavers by margin, you have to be able to stop the pass, and that's the Broncos' biggest weakness. They rank 97th in opponent EPA per pass entering this week.

If the Beavers have success through the air, they'll have a chance to win this game.

Pick: Oregon State +400

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