Chris Hampton Is Quietly Fueling Oregon’s Game-Changing Defense
The offseason brings quite the turnaround for the Oregon Ducks, as coach Dan Lanning had to replace outgoing offensive coordinator Will Stein and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi heading into the Ducks' 2025 bid at the College Football Playoff.
Lanning selected former tight ends coach Drew Mehringer for the offensive side and former safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton for the defense, with both coaches shadowing the outgoing coaches during Oregon's playoff run, ending in a decisive 56-22 loss against Indiana in the Peach Bowl.
Since being named Oregon’s defensive coordinator, three-year Lanning program veteran Chris Hampton has largely avoided discussing his promotion with the media. A recent National Signing Day broadcast, however, offered a glimpse into Hampton’s mindset as the program’s new defensive playcaller.
Chris Hampton Opens Up About Becoming Defensive Coordinator
"It's special. It's really all about the players, though. It's the opportunity for me to serve them and to get around the entire team. It's a blessing for me. I was the co-DC here for the last three years, and now having the opportunity to call the plays, it's fun, and it's the closest thing to playing," Hampton said about his promotion during the Ducks' National Signing Day show.
Hampton's desire to be as close to the game on the field as possible likely draws back to his history as a safety with South Carolina from 2004-2007. Hampton was also defensive coordinator at Tulane from 2021-2022, bringing the Green Wave to the No. 32 defense in the nation in 2022 with 22.2 points allowed over 14 games.
Dan Lanning's Decision to Promote Chris Hampton
On the same National Signing Day broadcast, Lanning went in depth about the reasons he prompted Hampton to his current position.
"Everybody wants an opportunity to advance, and we don't hand them out. It's the work that you see every day. I've seen coach Mehringer gameplan for four years here. I've seen coach Hampton and the impact he's made on our team in the last three years," Lanning said.
That impact includes Hampton's recruiting expertise, which earned him 247Sport's Recruiter of the Year award. Hampton's influence impacted all three of the past years' recruiting cycles, landing the top six class in each year.
"From the outside looking in, I don't think people get to see what I see every day, and the impact that these coaches have made on our program, the relationships they have with our players, the insight and contribution that they make to our gameplan already. It's always a team effort, and certainly somebody gets to wear that hat, but those guys have earned it by the way that they've worked," Lanning said.
Chris Hampton's View of Oregon's Defensive Status
At the end of the streaming show, Hampton shared his perspective of what the future of the Duck defense will look like.
"I like that it starts up front," Hampton said. "I think we've got a tremendous defensive line. You know, Matayo [Uiagalelei], Teitum [Tuioti], Bear Alexander, A'Mauri Washington all coming back. I think that is huge. I think we'll be able to stop the run for sure. I think we've got a lot of experience on the back end with Brandon Finney Jr., Naeem [Offord], Iffy Obidegwu, Aaron Flowers," Hampton said.
But celebrating the returning talent isn't just what Hampton's noticed from limited practices. There's also the lingering feeling from Oregon's 2025-2026 playoff run, and the need of redemption.
"And I think we've got a group that's hungry for more," Hampton said. "That's really what I think I've noticed from watching these guys work out, the few times that we've got to see them is that - they're hungry to try to finish it and win it all. I don't think anyone is satisfied with how last season finished."
