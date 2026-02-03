Oregon Ducks Secure Commitment From In-State Recruit

While the Oregon Ducks and Dan Lanning are beginning to work on recruiting the class of 2027, a few 2026 commitments continue to trickle in for the Ducks, and class of 2026 safety Cole Thomas announced his commitment to the Ducks via social media. Thomas is an in-state commitment, playing high school football at Central Catholic High School in Portland, Oregon.

While Thomas doesn't have any stars to his name according to 247Sports, he was recruited by programs around the country. The University of Pennsylvania offered Thomas, and Portland State also made an offer before Thomas chose the Ducks.

Cole Thomas Turns Heads With Special Teams Play

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning holds an orange during the head coaches press conference ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 31, 2025, in Dania Beach, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas made his name known throughout the state of Oregon for his ability to make game-changing plays on special teams. Thomas returned four kicks and one punt for touchdowns this past high school season, and averaged a whopping 43.3 yards per kick return.

Whether or not Thomas breaks through and earns playing time on special teams or as a safety is yet to be seen, but the road is laid before him for either. Thomas made 87 tackles in his senior season as a safety at Central Catholic, while also recording four interceptions and four pass breakups. Thomas led the Central Catholic Rams to the 6A state title game, where they would eventually fall to Lake Oswego 35-6.

Path to Playing Time is Promising For Walk-On Recruit

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Most walk-ons take a redshirt for their first season to try and gain more experience before seeing the field, but it’s possible that special teams could be where Thomas makes his breakthrough. The Ducks used a few different punt and kick returners last season, and if Thomas can show that he can secure the ball and display good field vision, there is no reason he couldn't see some playing time in some non-conference games for the Ducks in 2026.

Cole Thomas' Joining High School Teammate

Oregon coach Dan Lanning, left, and James Madison coach Bob Chesney meet at midfield before the CFP game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas was the second Central Catholic High School player to announce their commitment to the Ducks via social media, as his teammate Hudson Coe announced his commitment to the Ducks shortly after Thomas. Coe, who plays as an edge rusher and tight end for Central Catholic, recorded 15 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles in his senior season with the Rams.

The Ducks' bulk of their recruiting for 2026 is mostly finalized, with preferred walk-ons such as Thomas and Coe being the last of the bunch to announce their commitments. Thomas and Coe will hope to follow in former Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher’s footsteps in becoming a starter after originally starting as a walk-on.

Outside of Thomas and Coe, the Ducks could be finished for the 2026 recruiting class, turning the attention towards the class of 2027.

