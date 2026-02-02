Cal Makes Recruiting Move With Oregon Ducks' Five-Star Target
The Oregon Ducks are heavily targeting five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, but the program has steep competition, including against the California Golden Bears and coach Tosh Lupoi.
Before coaching the Bears, Lupoi served as Oregon’s defensive coordinator and played a key role in recruiting Fa’alave-Johnson. According to Rivals, the Bears were able to get Fa’alave-Johnson on campus, and Lupoi and Cal's coaching staff stood out during the five-star's visit.
Fa’alave-Johnson is one of the top recruits from the 2027 class, with the ability to play both safety and running back. According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Fa’alave-Johnson is the No. 16 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 safety, and the No. 1 player from California.
How Oregon’s Chris Hampton Plays a Role for Honor Fa’alave-Johnson
Before taking the head coaching position at Cal, Lupoi was a key contributor in recruiting Fa’alave-Johnson for Oregon as the Ducks' defensive coordinator. The good news for the Ducks and their pursuit of the five-star recruit is that much of their defensive staff remains with the program. Notably, the team hired their next defensive coordinator from within, promoting Chris Hampton.
Before being promoted, Hampton served as the program’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. While Lupoi still stands out to Fa’alave-Johnson with the Bears, elevating Hampton can help the Ducks continue to recruit the five-star prospect.
Having the defensive coordinator have a history of coaching the secondary can keep the Oregon Ducks as a top program for Fa’alave-Johnson. In addition to being a talented coach, Hampton has also been a talented recruiter for the Ducks.
Hampton played a key role in Oregon's 2026 recruiting success, notably in targeting five-star safety Jett Washington.
Washington is joining the program as the No. 1 safety from the 2026 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. Similar to Fa’alave-Johnson, several elite programs were targeting Washington, including the Alabama Crimson Tide and USC Trojans.
History can repeat itself with Oregon, and Hampton can help the Ducks land the five-star recruit over the other top programs targeting Fa’alave-Johnson, including Cal.
Honor Fa’alave-Johnson Could Earn Immeidate Playing Time
One of the biggest reasons Oregon can land Fa’alave-Johnson is that the program has proven it will play true freshmen. Just this past season on defense, true freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. did not just earn playing time; he had a breakout performance and became a top starter on the team.
Oregon allowed 5.59 passing yards per attempt and 154.1 per game in 2025. With Hampton staying with the team as the defensive coordinator, the Ducks' secondary will continue to grow, and with Fa’alave-Johnson’s talent, he can step right in as a role player.
Fa’alave-Johnson also revealed to Rivals that what stood out on his trip to Cal is that he believes the Bears will also allow him to play running back.
“I’ll have every opportunity to play both running back and safety and that’s what I’m excited about. Every school is saying it but with Cal, I can tell they really mean it,” Fa’alave-Johnson told Rivals' Greg Biggins.
While Fa’alave-Johnson highlighted that every school is saying he can play both, Oregon will have to prove it to the five-star recruit.
Oregon has received two commits from the 2027 class, four-star defensive lineman Cameron Pritchett and three-star athlete Sam Ngata. The Ducks built a talented 2026 class and are already keeping their momentum going.
