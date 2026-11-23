The coaching carousel is slowly starting to spin, and the firing of TCU Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes added to its momentum. While Oregon is potentially one win away from a Big Ten Championship Game berth, the Ducks may have to deal with some coaching staff turnover during the postseason once again.

With TCU open after Dykes was fired on Sunday, Oregon running backs coach and assistant head coach Ra'Shaad Samples is a potential name to watch for the job, per Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer.

Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples works with the team during the Ducks' fall camp Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has lost multiple coordinators to head coaching positions, namely Kentucky coach Will Stein and Cal coach Tosh Lupoi, and the Ducks have also lost other assistant coaches over the years. However, Samples would be the first non-coordinator under Lanning to be hired in a head-coaching position, let alone for a program in the Power Four.

Samples has deep ties to Texas, attending high school in Dallas, Texas, and ultimately beginning his college coaching career in the state. Additionally, Reginald Samples, the father of Ra'Shaad Samples, is a well-known and successful coach in Texas high school football. He currently coaches Duncanville High School, where Ducks star receiver Dakorien Moore attended.

After transferring from Oklahoma State to Houston, Ra'Shaad Samples' playing career was cut short after medically retiring, and he worked as a student assistant in 2016-17. Samples has since worked as an assistant coach with Texas, SMU, the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona State, and now Oregon.

Nov 21, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes looks on during the first half against the Utah Utes at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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He joined Lanning's staff in the spring of 2024, replacing former Oregon running backs coach Carlos Locklyn, who left for Ohio State.

Will Samples' connections to TCU be enough for him to land the promotion? Another Big 12 job in Texas is open as Baylor fired coach Dave Aranda during the season as well.

The Oregon running back room has been rather consistent under Samples' leadership. In 2025, running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. emerged as true freshmen ready to make an immediate impact. In 2026 with both Davison and Hill injured, Oregon's running backs have not dropped off with freshman Brandon Smith breaking out during the season.

TCU Horned Frogs Coaching Candidates

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, other notable names could be included in TCU's search, including USC coach Lincoln Riley and New Mexico's Jason Eck. Riley leaving the Trojans looked more likely at one point earlier in the season after losses to Oregon and Wisconsin, but the program appears to be heading in the right direction under Riley.

Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson and Minnesota Vikings quarterback coach Josh McCown were also among the non-head coaches that made Fischer's list of candidates.

Whether or not TCU aims to hire a new coach before the early signing period begins remains to be seen. One of the advantages of firing a coach early is getting a head start on hiring a coach and letting that coach recruit. The transfer portal will also be open for all athletes starting Jan. 4, 2027.

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