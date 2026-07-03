Oregon Ducks Coach Teases More Recruiting Moves

The Oregon Ducks are big winners of summer recruiting, already landing two huge commitments from bluechip recruits in July: four-star defensive back Hayden Stepp and four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr.

And now, a social media post from Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples is teasing more recruiting moves ahead. Samples is adding another layer of mystery and hope to an important stretch of upcoming commit announcements. Verone McKinley III, Oregon's Director of Scouting and Recruiting Relations, is also adding to the intrigue with his own post on social.

Oregon Ducks coaches Drew Mehringer and Ra'Shaad Samples | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Oregon Coach Ra'Shaad Samples Teases More Recruiting Moves

After the two commitments on July 1, Oregon’s recruiting class ranks No. 3 nationally according to 247Sports and No. 4 in the Rivals team rankings.

However, Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff may not be done climbing the rankings just yet. There are major targets with commit dates set and the Ducks could be headed towards another multi-commit stretch.

Samples, who is also Oregon's assistant head coach and a huge presence on the recruiting trail, shed a little light into the mentality going on behind the scenes in Eugene. Samples posted a GIF that went viral of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters, who was asked to reflect on his season and confidently replied:

"I think... We ain't done yet," Peters said with a bullish shrug.

Samples post adds to the excitement of Oregon's surging recruiting class without needing to name the recruits the Ducks are targeting. Oregon's July board is packed, starting with five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb, who is scheduled to announce his commitment live on the Rivals YouTube channel at 2 p.m. PT on July 3.

Of course, Samples post does not confirm any official decisions but the timing is notable as the recruiting trail heats up this summer. Samples was the running backs coach for the Rams in 2022, after being hired as the youngest position coach in the NFL, so the GIF is quite fitting.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McKinley III also added some fuel to the fire on social media, posting an edited image of the Joker, famously played by actor Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight, holding up a playing card of a Duck instead of the Joker.

The timing is notable as McKinley posted it after both Stepp and Walden Jr. announced their decisions to join the Oregon football program. In the The Dark Knight, the Joker's calling card served as a marking of territory or sending a message... and for the Ducks, the same energy applies as the staff gains major wins and makes their presence felt on the recruiting trail.

McKinley III is a former Ducks player (2018-2021) who spent some time in the NFL as a Miami Dolphins undrafted free agent and on the practice squad for the Arizona Cardinals. He joined Lanning's recruiting staff in 2025.

Oregon has received a flurry of expert predictions to land Sabb's commitment following his official visit to Eugene. Sabb's social media is also full of Ducks content: he has also posted nearly 15 photos of himself in Oregon uniforms on Instagram, teasing Duck emojis followed by question marks.

Oregon Recruiting Targets To Watch

After Sabb, there are more Oregon targets to watch.

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Three-star defensive back recruit Kamauri Whitfield announces his decision on July 6 and four-star linebacker Brayton Feister commits on July 11. As it stands, the Ducks are in prime position to land Feister.

Four-star defensive lineman recruit Brayden Parks and five-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara are also still on the board without public commitment dates.

The Ducks have 23 players committed in their 2027 recruiting class and the staff is making it clear on social media that their aggressiveness is not slowing down. There is some built in mystery into the cryptic posts, but during the football offseason, enjoying the recruiting rollercoaster is part of the fun.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon football is right around the corner, with Big Ten Media Days on July 28-30 in Chicago and then the Ducks fall football camp starting up after.

The Ducks' first game is on Saturday Sept. 5 vs. the Boise State Broncos in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

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