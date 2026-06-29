Dan Lanning’s Message To 4-Star Recruit Anthony Cartwright Shows Oregon’s Edge
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The Oregon Ducks are flying up the class rankings for the recruiting class of 2027. The Ducks now have 21 commits, pushing their class rank to No. 8 in the On3/Rivals recruiting rankings and No. 6 per 247Sports.
While rankings matter, the most recent commitment of four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright III to the Ducks pulled back the curtain a little on how coach Dan Lanning recruits.
Lanning announced the commitment himself on the Rivals Youtube Livestream, a unique move from a coach who has built Oregon’s rise around relationship-driven recruiting. Connection is one of the Ducks' four "DNA traits" of the program.
... And it's clear the connection between Lanning and a potential potent new Duck is strong.
Dan Lanning Announces Commit Decision From Anthony Cartwright III
Cartwright III is a product of Detroit (Michigan) Country Day with an eye-catching 6-4, 235-pounds still-growing physique.
As fans waited to hear his decision, Cartwright III sat at a table surrounded with his family and the hats of his finalists schools waiting. The two programs at the top of Cartwright III's recruitment were Oregon and the Miami Hurricanes.
On the livestream, in popped Lanning who delivered a personal welcome video to the coveted tight end, who chose Oregon.
"We here! Let's go, man. I am so fired up, man. I'm thinking back to the first time I got to link up with you and your family. And every time you showed up, I'd be like, you got bigger. You got bigger," Lanning said.
Lanning's comments about Cartwright III's size are notable and it also shows how the Ducks have been tracking his development over his high school rise. Oregon saw the potential and believes that his ceiling is sky-high.
"I remember coming by the school and you letting me meet your counselors, meeting the people in your life that mean so much, your family. I've absolutely fallen in love with. So the person is who I'm really, really excited about. But on top of that, we've got a dynamic player. Size, athleticism. and the kind of guy that's gonna make our team grow as a leader. So Anthony, welcome home, go Ducks," Lanning continued.
Lanning's focus on Cartwright III's family and inner circle show that the Ducks are getting to know recruits on a personal level and that it's not just transactional. While Oregon's NIL, facilities and uniforms often grab headlines in its recruiting pitch, Lanning's comments show that the real strength of the Ducks is getting to know the person, not just the player.
However, the "player" is important too, especially when it comes to culture fit. Lanning mentioned his athleticism and called him a future leader on the Ducks football team, which shows he believes Cartwright III understands and will adapt nicely to the Ducks' "DNA."
Lanning's words did more than just announce an important commitment: it made the moment personal. It shows that the Ducks are doing things differently and able to go deep into Big Ten territory and emerge with an exciting commit with obvious upside.
Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class
Cartwright III is the fifth offensive four-star commit in the 2027 class. He also is the second Michigan product to join this Ducks recruiting class, along with five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant.
The Ducks' tight end room is seemingly becoming more dangerous each season as the Ducks are reloading with Cartwright III and three-star tight end George VanSandt. In the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Ducks landed four-star tight end Kendre Harrison and four-star Andrew Olesh, who transferred from Penn State.
Oregon could be close to another massive recruiting win.
Four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp is closing in on making his final recruiting decision and will announces on July 1. A product of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada, Stepp is a longtime Ducks target and Oregon is trending as the favorite to land him per 247Sports and On3/Rivals. His other finalists are the Cal Bears and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Here are all the Oregon commits in the 2027 recruiting class, via On3.
-5-Star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (Harper Woods, MI)
-5-Star EDGE Rashad Streets (Raleigh, NC)
-4-Star running back CaDarius McMiller (Tyler, TX)
-4-Star quarterback Will Mencl (Chandler, AZ)
-4-Star tight end Anthony Cartwright III (Detroit, MI)
-4-Star offensive lineman Gus Corsair (Hays, KS)
-4-Star offensive lineman Cameron Wagner (St. Joseph, IL)
-4-Star DL Cam Pritchett (Alabaster, AL)
-4-Star DL Zane Rowe (Little Elm,TX)
-4-Star linebacker Toa Satele (Mililani, HI)
-4-Star safety Semaj Stanford (Broken Arrow, OK)
-4-Star cornerback Josiah Molden (West Linn, OR)
-3-Star tight end George VanSandt (Portland, OR)
-3-Star wide receiver Malachi Garlington (Happy Valley, OR)
-3-Star offensive lineman Lex Mailangi (Santa Ana, CA)
-3-Star offensive lineman Avery Michael (Turlock, CA)
-3-Star EDGE Achilles Reyna (Seattle, WA)
-3-Star EDGE Josh Christensen (Lake Oswego, OR)
-3-Star ATH Sam Ngata (Salt Lake City, UT)
-3-Star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. (Philadelphia, PA)
-3-Star safety Malakai Taufouu (San Mateo, CA)
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus