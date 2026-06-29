Dan Lanning’s Message To 4-Star Recruit Anthony Cartwright Shows Oregon’s Edge

The Oregon Ducks are flying up the class rankings for the recruiting class of 2027. The Ducks now have 21 commits, pushing their class rank to No. 8 in the On3/Rivals recruiting rankings and No. 6 per 247Sports.

While rankings matter, the most recent commitment of four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright III to the Ducks pulled back the curtain a little on how coach Dan Lanning recruits.

Lanning announced the commitment himself on the Rivals Youtube Livestream, a unique move from a coach who has built Oregon’s rise around relationship-driven recruiting. Connection is one of the Ducks' four "DNA traits" of the program.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

... And it's clear the connection between Lanning and a potential potent new Duck is strong.

Dan Lanning Announces Commit Decision From Anthony Cartwright III

Cartwright III is a product of Detroit (Michigan) Country Day with an eye-catching 6-4, 235-pounds still-growing physique.

As fans waited to hear his decision, Cartwright III sat at a table surrounded with his family and the hats of his finalists schools waiting. The two programs at the top of Cartwright III's recruitment were Oregon and the Miami Hurricanes.

Anthony Cartwright visits OSU the day of the Ohio State Buckeyes' 38-15 win over the Indiana Hoosiers in an NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the livestream, in popped Lanning who delivered a personal welcome video to the coveted tight end, who chose Oregon.

"We here! Let's go, man. I am so fired up, man. I'm thinking back to the first time I got to link up with you and your family. And every time you showed up, I'd be like, you got bigger. You got bigger," Lanning said.

Lanning's comments about Cartwright III's size are notable and it also shows how the Ducks have been tracking his development over his high school rise. Oregon saw the potential and believes that his ceiling is sky-high.

"I remember coming by the school and you letting me meet your counselors, meeting the people in your life that mean so much, your family. I've absolutely fallen in love with. So the person is who I'm really, really excited about. But on top of that, we've got a dynamic player. Size, athleticism. and the kind of guy that's gonna make our team grow as a leader. So Anthony, welcome home, go Ducks," Lanning continued.

Detroit Country Day's Anthony Cartwright catches a pass during a football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Joseph P. Healey Field. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning's focus on Cartwright III's family and inner circle show that the Ducks are getting to know recruits on a personal level and that it's not just transactional. While Oregon's NIL, facilities and uniforms often grab headlines in its recruiting pitch, Lanning's comments show that the real strength of the Ducks is getting to know the person, not just the player.

However, the "player" is important too, especially when it comes to culture fit. Lanning mentioned his athleticism and called him a future leader on the Ducks football team, which shows he believes Cartwright III understands and will adapt nicely to the Ducks' "DNA."

🚨 Commit ALERT



Dan Lanning revealed the big decision 🦆



4-Star TE Anthony Cartwright III commits to Oregon https://t.co/ngJtelaXvf pic.twitter.com/s8ZBGykm5L — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) June 29, 2026

Lanning's words did more than just announce an important commitment: it made the moment personal. It shows that the Ducks are doing things differently and able to go deep into Big Ten territory and emerge with an exciting commit with obvious upside.

Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class

Cartwright III is the fifth offensive four-star commit in the 2027 class. He also is the second Michigan product to join this Ducks recruiting class, along with five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Ducks' tight end room is seemingly becoming more dangerous each season as the Ducks are reloading with Cartwright III and three-star tight end George VanSandt. In the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Ducks landed four-star tight end Kendre Harrison and four-star Andrew Olesh, who transferred from Penn State.

Oregon could be close to another massive recruiting win.

Four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp is closing in on making his final recruiting decision and will announces on July 1. A product of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada, Stepp is a longtime Ducks target and Oregon is trending as the favorite to land him per 247Sports and On3/Rivals. His other finalists are the Cal Bears and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are all the Oregon commits in the 2027 recruiting class, via On3.

-5-Star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (Harper Woods, MI)

-5-Star EDGE Rashad Streets (Raleigh, NC)

-4-Star running back CaDarius McMiller (Tyler, TX)

-4-Star quarterback Will Mencl (Chandler, AZ)

-4-Star tight end Anthony Cartwright III (Detroit, MI)

-4-Star offensive lineman Gus Corsair (Hays, KS)

-4-Star offensive lineman Cameron Wagner (St. Joseph, IL)

-4-Star DL Cam Pritchett (Alabaster, AL)

-4-Star DL Zane Rowe (Little Elm,TX)

-4-Star linebacker Toa Satele (Mililani, HI)

-4-Star safety Semaj Stanford (Broken Arrow, OK)

-4-Star cornerback Josiah Molden (West Linn, OR)

-3-Star tight end George VanSandt (Portland, OR)

-3-Star wide receiver Malachi Garlington (Happy Valley, OR)

-3-Star offensive lineman Lex Mailangi (Santa Ana, CA)

-3-Star offensive lineman Avery Michael (Turlock, CA)

-3-Star EDGE Achilles Reyna (Seattle, WA)

-3-Star EDGE Josh Christensen (Lake Oswego, OR)

-3-Star ATH Sam Ngata (Salt Lake City, UT)

-3-Star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. (Philadelphia, PA)

-3-Star safety Malakai Taufouu (San Mateo, CA)

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