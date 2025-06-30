Oregon Ducks Predicted To Face Former Coach In College Football Playoff
With the 2025 college football season rapidly approaching, Oregon Ducks fans will be hoping that the Ducks can once again make an appearance in the College Football Playoff. The 12-team format will once again be used this season but with a few caveats.
The College Football Playoff structure will change this coming season to a straight seeding format, with the top four teams in the final CFP rankings receiving the bye weeks instead of the conference champions.
Sporting News' Bill Bender predicted the field for next season's College Football Playoff field and how the 12-team tournament might play out. The prediction has the 2025 Oregon Ducks missing out on a first-round bye and missing out on a home playoff game in the first round of the CFP.
The newest prediction has Oregon at No. 9 in the final rankings of the CFP, below Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Penn State. As the No. 9 seed, the Ducks are projected to play Arizona State, which would set up a fun matchup between Oregon coach Dan Lanning and former Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator and now Arizona State Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham.
While the No. 9 ranking for Oregon may be a bit low for some Ducks fans, most fans would agree that Arizona State should absolutely be included in most predictions for the 2025 College Football Playoff.
Dillingham has quickly turned around the Sun Devils, leading ASU to a 7-2 record in Big 12 play last season while winning the Big 12 championship before falling to Texas in the quarterfinals of the CFP at the Peach Bowl in an overtime thriller.
The newest predictions suggest that Oregon will lose a minimum of two games next season, as a one-loss Ducks side would most likely finish above No. 9 in the final rankings of the College Football Playoff.
The new prediction has just one Big Ten team in the top four sides earning first-round byes, with Ohio State predicted to land at No. 2 in the final CFP rankings. Penn State was predicted to finish ranked fifth, just missing one of the first-round byes given to the top-four teams in the ranking.
The Sporting News prediction has Navy as the lone team from the group of six to make the CFP, with a final breakdown of four SEC teams, one independent team (Notre Dame), two ACC teams, three Big Ten teams, and Arizona State as the lone representative from the Big 12.
Going off of Sporting News' prediction for the upcoming CFP, the winner of Oregon and Arizona State would take on No. 1 seed Texas in the following round. Bender doesn't have too many upsets on the projection, predicting that No. 1 seed Texas and No. 2 seed Ohio State will compete for the National Championship.