Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Most Expensive Autzen Stadium Tickets in 2025
The season opener for the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium against the Montana State Bobcats of the Big Sky Conference is rapidly approaching. The reigning Big Ten Conference champions still have single-game tickets available for all seven of their home games on Ticketmaster.
As of June 28, the most expensive verified resale ticket available for each 2025 matchup in Eugene are as follows:
Montana State Bobcats (Saturday, Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. PT) - $380.25 in Section 30CL
Oklahoma State Cowboys (Saturday, Sept. 6 at 12:30 p.m. PT) - $569.25 in section 30CL
Oregon State Beavers (Saturday, Sept. 20) - $494.50 in section 11
Indiana Hoosiers (Saturday, Oct. 11) - $339.25 in section 11
Wisconsin Badgers (Saturday, Oct. 25) - $783.90 in section 31PR
Minnesota Golden Gophers (Friday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. PT) - $362.70 in section 32PR
USC Trojans (Saturday, Nov. 22) - $719.95 in section 30PR
The highly anticipated rematch of the 2024 Big Ten title game between Oregon and the Penn State Nittany Lions in University Park on Sept. 27 will cost fans a pretty penny as well. The most expensive ticket for the road matchup will cost $1,230 in section EE, right at the 50-yard line of Beaver Stadium, on Ticketmaster.
The Ducks have the eighth-toughest strength of schedule out of the 18 programs in the Big Ten, according to a report from College Football News. The toughest belongs to the UCLA Bruins, who play at the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 15, vs. the Penn State Nittany Lions on Oct. 4, and at the USC Trojans on Nov. 29.
The easiest schedule belongs to, surprisingly, Penn State. The Nittany Lions still have to play at Ohio State on Nov. 1 and host Oregon, but college football analyst Phill Steele believes that Penn State can bring home their first College Football Playoff title in the upcoming season, as stated in his 2025 College Football Preview magazine.
"Of last season's final four teams, Penn State returns the most, so they are a legitimate national title contender. They get both Oregon and Indiana at home and do not play Michigan, but have to travel to Columbus. The last two national champions were veteran-laden Big Ten teams, and Penn State fits that mold this year."- Phil Steele on Penn State
Per FanDuel, the Ducks hold the third-best odds to win the 2025 Big Ten championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at +300. Ahead of Oregon are Penn State at +260 and Ohio State at +190. Oregon (-310) does hold better odds than both Ohio State (-290) and Penn State to have 10 or more wins in the 2025 campaign.
As for making the College Football Playoff, Penn State's odds are -225 odds, Oregon is at -260, and Ohio State is at -300. With the odds for winning the 2026 national championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Jan.19, the Buckeyes hold at +680, the Nittany Lions with +850, and the Ducks at +900.
