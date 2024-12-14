Oregon Ducks Keys For College Football Playoff Run: Matayo Uiagalelei, Josh Conerly Jr.
The Oregon Ducks are one of the most talented football teams in college football. They have depth in the trenches, the skill position groups aren’t lacking in any area, and while they aren’t perfect, the specialists have been pretty consistent over the course of the season. With so much talent, it could be a difficult task trying to identify the most talented players of the bunch.
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks made history this past Saturday defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Ducks improved to 13-0 and swept the Big Ten conference in their first season affiliated. On Sunday, the Ducks were named the number one seed in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff bracket.
While much of the focus was on Alabama and SMU fighting over the last playoff spot, discrepancies like Oregon being “rewarded” for winning the Big Ten and going undefeated with one of the most difficult playoff paths were fairly brushed over with the general discourse.
However, the reality remains, and the Oregon Ducks have to play the winner of the Tennessee Volunteers and Ohio State Buckeyes game in the quarterfinals, and potentially the Texas Longhorns in the semifinals if they were to win. Then there’s the Georgia Bulldogs, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Penn State Nittany Lions presumably waiting on the bottom half of the bracket if the Ducks make the National Championship Game in Atlanta.
Instead of taking a stab at identifying the “best” players, highlighting the players with the most important roles in the coming playoff run is a much more straightforward task. So, who are the three Oregon players with the most important roles?
1. Josh Conerly Jr.
Offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. was recently named first-team All-Big Ten, and he is expected to be among the top 100 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. If the Oregon Ducks are to win a national championship, he’ll have to continue to play like a top-100 draft pick. Whether the Ducks face off against Tennessee, Ohio State, Texas, Georgia, Penn State, Notre Dame, or other possible teams, they’ll be playing against elite NFL prospects at the edge rusher position.
Conerly Jr. being able to hold his own in one-on-one matchups and allow for extra protection schemes to be used to account for other players and looks will be amongst the biggest driving forces for Oregon’s offensive success.
2. Matayo Uiagalelei
In the same way that Conerly Jr. is integral to Oregon’s offensive success, Uiagalelei is just as important to Oregon’s defensive success. The offensive line talent that the Ducks’ defense will face in the playoffs is likely to be the most difficult of any team in the bracket. The Ducks have been a defensive line-by-committee group all season, and make no mistake about that. However, the newly-minted Polynesian Player of the Year has a game-breaking ability quite unlike any player on the team.
For the Ducks to reach their full potential, Matayo Uiagalelei needs to dominate games.
3. Dillon Gabriel
Last but not least, Heisman finalist quarterback Dillon Gabriel has to continue his stretch of timely play. Oddly enough, Gabriel has struggled more against average to below average teams than he has against exemplary units. Gabriel plays his best against the best. For the Ducks to ultimately hoist the trophy, the timing, anticipation, accuracy, decision-making, ball placement, and leadership that he’s shown this season have to be on display at all times. There is no room for poor performance. There is no room for a turnover-filled game.
Dillon Gabriel has re-written the NCAA record books this season. The Ducks don’t need a record breaker, though. They need a point guard. If Dillon Gabriel stays within himself and plays in rhythm, the Ducks, despite the difficult road, will be hard to beat.
