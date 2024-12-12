Former Oregon Ducks Quarterback Ty Thompson Enters Transfer Portal
After one year away from Eugene, former Oregon Ducks quarterback Ty Thompson is back on the open market once again.
Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Thompson, who played for the Tulane Green Wave this season, will be entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility left. The portal officially opened Monday, and Thompson is now just one of many quarterbacks to submit their transfer papers.
Thompson spent three years at Oregon as a backup before heading to Tulane in search of a better opportunity, He lost the starting job to freshman Darian Mensah, who helped lead the Green Wave to the AAC Championship, where the team fell 35-14 to the Army Black Knights. However, Mensah also entered the portal and has since committed to the Duke Blue Devils, opening up a path for the former Duck to get his first-career start, per Thamel.
"(Thompson's) still going to start for Tulane against Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl, his first career start and a key showcase for him. He’s told Tulane coaches and they’ve agreed to this plan," Thamel tweeted.
Despite Mensah's impressive season, the veteran Thompson still managed to carve out a notable role on offense as a dual-threat specialist. He finished the season just 6 of 11 passing for 74 yards and two touchdowns, but shined on the ground with 40 carries for 253 yards and six scores. This was highlighted by a 50-yard touchdown run in Tulane's win over Temple on Nov. 9.
Across his three seasons at Oregon, Thompson appeared in 17 games while going 42 of 66 passing for 456 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He was the backup to Bo Nix during last season's run to the Pac-12 Championship and the Fiesta Bowl.
Thompson's best game as a Duck came during the 2021 season when he finished 6 of 9 passing for 82 yards, two touchdowns and no picks in Oregon's 48-7 win over Stony Brook. However, last season was by far his best with the Ducks statistically, as he got the pad the stats a bit in mop-up relief for Nix. Thompson finished last year 24 of 31 passing for 297 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He added eight carries for 48 yards rushing.
Though Nix departed, the Ducks quickly found his replacement in Dillon Gabriel, who is on pace to lead Oregon to its best season in program history headed into the College Football Playoff. No. 1 Oregon will have some extended rest before taking on the winner of Ohio State-Tennessee at the Rose Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1.
