Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Gives Concerning Bucky Irving Injury Update
Former Oregon Ducks running back and Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Bucky Irving left his team's win over the Las Vegas raiders with a back injury. Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles gave an injury update on Irving on Monday.
Todd Bowles Gives Update on Bucky Irving
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Las Vegas Raiders 28-13 on Sunday. Bucky Irving had four carries for three yards and caught one pass for 15 yards before exiting the game. Irving came into the game banged up and appeared to reaggravate his back.
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles was asked about the status of Irving’s back in his Monday press conference and if he could play this later week.
“It’s tightened up. We got to see how it feels,” Bowles said. “If we can get it loosened up, he should be okay. If not, we’ll see how the week goes.”
With their win over Las Vegas, Tampa Bay improved their record to 7-6 and are alone in first place in the NFC South. Next up for the Buccaneers is a road game at the Los Angeles Chargers.
Bucky Irving and Buccaneers To Win NFC South?
Bucky Irving has had a phenomenal rookie season. He has been the best overall rookie running back in the 2024 NFL Draft class, racking up a total of 1,035 yards and six touchdowns.
Irving, a fourth round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has been a great compliment to fellow Buccaneers running back Rachaad White.
Tampa Bay is now in a great spot to make the playoffs and host a playoff game. The team that has been battling with the Buccaneers for the NFC South lead all season has been the Atlanta Falcons, but with a Falcons loss on Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings, they lost their fourth straight game and fell to 6-7.
The Falcons do have the tiebreaker because they beat the Buccaneers in both regular season meetings, so the Buccaneers will have to finish a game ahead of them. Atlanta now travels to Las Vegas to play the Raiders on Monday Night Football.
The oddsmakers like Tampa Bay’s chances to win the division. Their odds are now -255. If The Buccaneers can hold off the Falcons, it would be the fourth straight division title in Tampa Bay.
