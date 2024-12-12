Oregon Ducks Predicted To Beat Ohio State In Rose Bowl, Win National Championship Over Notre Dame
The Oregon Ducks clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff with their win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship game. The 13-0 Ducks will get first round bye and play the winner of the first round matchup between Ohio State vs. Tennessee.
ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg predicted the playoff bracket. How far does he have the Ducks going?
An Oregon/Ohio State Rematch on the Horizon In Rose Bowl?
The Oregon Ducks await their opponent for their College Football Playoff quarterfinal game at the Rose Bowl on January 1st. It will either be the Tennessee Volunteers out of the SEC, or a regular season rematch with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Oregon and Ohio State had a thrilling game during the regular season in October. The Ducks pulled out a 32-31 win over the visiting Buckeyes in Autzen Stadium. Now, there’s a chance the Big Ten foes face off again. For that to happen, Ohio State must take care of business on their home field and beat Tennessee. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg predicts the Buckeyes will get the job done.
“Will Ohio State’s superteam tap out in the first round of the CFP? I don’t see it,” Rittenberg said. “Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly won’t forget about Jeremiah Smith again as the Buckeyes win a close one.”
Rittenberg’s score prediction is Ohio State 26, Tennessee 19.
Oregon Picked to Win National Championship
Rittenberg has Oregon outlasting the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl 38-35.
“Expect one of the best games, if not the best, of the 12-team CFP,” Rittenberg said. “Ultimately, an Oregon team with the better quarterback and offensive line will take control in there fourth quarter.”
It doesn’t stop there for the Ducks. Rittenberg has Oregon then beating Texas in the semifinal game and earning a berth to the national championship. The opponent? Surprisingly, he has the Ducks matched up against the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Notre Dame’s path to the national championship is beating Indiana, Georgia, and then a win over either Penn State, Boise State, or SMU.
Rittenberg has the Ducks winning their first ever football national championship with a 38-27 win over the Fighting Irish.
"Oregon secures its first national title for 86-year-old Phil Knight and further establishes itself as a heavyweight in the sport," Rittenberg said.
The Ducks have been the superior team in college football all season long. They are the only FBS team in the country without a loss. This includes a lot of blowout wins but also some tight victories over Boise State, Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Penn State. We’ll find out soon enough if Oregon can finally get over the hump.
