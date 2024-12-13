Oregon Ducks Schedule: Three Highly-Anticipated Home Games in Autzen Stadium in 2025
The Big Ten officially revealed the 2025 conference schedule for all teams on Wednesday, giving the Oregon Ducks a look at what next season's slate will look like. Based on an early look, the Ducks have a good chance at back-to-back undeafted regular seasons and another chance at a Big Ten Championship.
The opponents on Oregon's 2025 schedule won't exactly make the Ducks shake in their boots if we're looking at the 2024 results. Seven homes games at Autzen Stadium aids this comfort level and further boosts the Ducks' chances of contending for the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff once again, but which three home games stand out among the rest?
No. 1 - Indiana, Oct. 11
One of two teams on the Ducks' 2025 schedule that's currently in the College Football Playoff, Indiana will represent one of Oregon's toughest tests during the regular season next year. Based on the release of their own 2025 slate, the Hoosiers will likely walk into Autzen Stadium with a 5-0 record and will be looking to prove themselves even further with a potential upset win in Eugene.
Oregon will head into the Indiana game coming off a bye. The Ducks face the Nittany Lions in Happy Valley on Sept. 27, meaning that likely two of Oregon's toughest games will be coming in a three-week span. A crucial midseason game, it's hard not to put the matchup against Indiana at the top.
No. 2 - USC, Nov. 22
Senior Day. Final home game of the season. Sneaky test against an old West Coast rival.
Oregon's matchup against the USC Trojans in late November will be a criticial spot for the Ducks. They'll need to take some momentum headed into the regular-season finale on the road against the Washington Huskies. Depending on how the rest of the season goes -- most notably meetings at Penn State and vs. Indiana -- Oregon could be in win-out mode once they face the Trojans.
USC had a down year this season, but this matchup should certainy deliver some drama. If the Trojans can turn things around, their game against Oregon could end up being for a late push to the Big Ten Championship depending on how the rest of the standings play out.
No. 3 - Oklahoma State, Sept. 6
Expecting a different OSU?
Oregon's non-conference rivalry matchup against Oregon State on Sept. 20 remains as important as ever, but it's the early-season meeting with Oklahoma State that draws some undeniable attention and earns the No. 3 spot. The Cowboys will be coming off an abysmal 3-9 season when they head into Eugene next year but the Ducks would be foolish to play with their food. We saw how crazy the Big 12 was this season. Oklahoma State could turn things around, which will start with being competitive with the Ducks on the road in the second game of the year.
Oregon and Oregon State have met 128 times since 1894. Oregon and Oklahoma State have met just once -- the 2008 Holiday Bowl. The Ducks won 42-31.
The uniqueness of the matchup combined with it being Oregon's first game of the year against a Power 4 team makes the meeting with Oklahoma State one of the top home games to watch next season.
