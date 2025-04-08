Oregon Ducks Commit Kodi Greene 'Loved' His Latest Spring Practice Visit
One of the Oregon Ducks' biggest pieces to their No. 8 nationally ranked recruiting class for 2026 is offensive lineman Kodi Greene. Ranked as a four-star by 247 Sports and the No. 1 player in the state of California by On3, Greene is a integral piece to Oregon's future in the trenches.
Recently, Greene made an unofficial visit to Eugene to check out the Ducks' practice routine. According to On3's Steve Wiltfong in his weekly round-up, Greene left that visit with a positive overall impression.
"They showed me nothing but love all weekend," Greene told On3. "This was the first time seeing the offensive line coaching style and I loved it. The practice was very organized, high intensity and efficient."
Attention to detail and extreme organization is pivotal to how coach Dan Lanning, offensive line coach A'lique Terry, and the Ducks conduct their program. Lanning recently opened up about the Ducks' attention to detail in a media availability for spring practice this previous week.
"What's great about football is every single day is a different challenge," Lanning said. "And you don't know what it's going to be when you get out of bed, when you come up here. What we can do to control it is our organization. The way we teach. For us, every single day, those guys step into the classroom or step into our meeting room, it should feel like they're going to to a class session. There's a lesson plan. There's objectives for the day."
That stringent organization was apparent to Greene on his visit, and continues to strengthen Oregon's recruitment hold on the Mater Dei High School tackle. When discussing his visit with Wiltfong, Greene even mentioned the Oregon offensive line nickname, "The Law Firm". That phrase began to be used for the line last year, with center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu wearing a shirt with the nickname in November of the 2024 season.
“What continues to impress me is what a great job Coach Terry and the Law Firm does every year developing the o-line and the consistency in the coaching staff. The message continues to be that I’m the priority and they have shown it since day one," Greene said to On3.
Greene stressed that he would be a hard player to sway from his commitment to Oregon, however, Greene does have official visits scheduled with the Texas Longhorns (June 13) and the USC Trojans (June 20) on his docket. He also reportedly visited USC's campus in a similar informal visit to his one in Eugene.
“My commitment has been strong since day one," Greene said.
USC currently sits as the No. 1 ranked team for the class of 2026 according to 247 Sports and the No. 2 according to On3, with one five-star and 11 four-stars committed.