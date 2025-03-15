Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Makes Bold Claim About Program's Spring Game

As spring football kicks off across the nation, the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are gearing up for their annual Spring Game. While several top programs like Ohio State and Texas have opted to cancel their spring games this year, Oregon remains committed to holding theirs.

Olivia Cleary

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leaves the field after a CFP Quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leaves the field after a CFP Quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

EUGENE- Spring ball is officially underway for the Oregon Ducks football program, as the team completed its second spring practice on Friday. A key part of spring football for many programs, including the Ducks, is the spring game, an event where teams compete against one another in a game-like scenario, typically in front of fans. 

Despite the prominence of spring games across the country, several notable programs have elected to cancel theirs, raising questions about the future of Oregon’s spring game. 

Oregon Green Team wide receiver Justius Lowe celebrates a touchdown during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27.
Oregon Green Team wide receiver Justius Lowe celebrates a touchdown during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

After the Ducks’ first practice of the spring, Oregon coach Dan Lanning addressed the media, revealing his plans for the future of the team’s spring game. 

“As long as I’m here, we’ll be doing spring games,” Lanning said. 

“I think it’s the best way for us to get better. We’re absolutely gonna have a spring game. . . . Autzen’s one of those places we have a spring game. It’s a game-day environment, creating that environment for those players, the competition that exists in that, and our fans, what they bring to that, I think, is a huge piece. So for me, it’s the right way to cap off the spring.” 

Oregon fans dance to “Shout” during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon fans dance to “Shout” during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon’s spring game will take place on Saturday, April 26. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. 

With so many powerhouse programs, such as USC, Florida State, and Texas cancellijg their spring scrimmages, the question arises: why are these teams canceling their spring games? 

One of the first schools to cancel its spring game was Nebraska. When asked about the reasoning behind canceling the program’s spring game, which typically attracts nearly 60,000 fans, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule described recruiting concerns. 

Mar 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers football coach Matt Rhule watches the game between the Nebraska Co
Mar 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers football coach Matt Rhule watches the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

“I hate to say it like this — it’s really because last year we were one of the more televised spring games, and I dealt with a lot of people offering our players a lot of opportunities after that,” Rhule said in February on The Pat McAfee Show. “To go out and bring in a bunch of new players and showcase them for all the other schools to watch, that doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.” 

MORE: Biggest Question For Oregon Ducks Spring Football, Quarterback Dante Moore

MORE: EA Sports College Football 26 Cover Leaked: Oregon Ducks Snubbed?

MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Says Freshman Dakorien Moore is 'Stepping Up'

Since then, other Power Five schools, such as Ohio State and Texas, have announced they will also cancel their spring games. While Nebraska's concerns centered around the transfer portal and tampering, each school has its own reason for eliminating spring games.  

Another concern that has emerged is that coaches don't want to give opponents free film. Well-executed plays provide opponents with material to prepare. Additionally, there is a greater risk of injury in a more competitive setting like a spring game. 

Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney talks with media before the first football practice at the Allen N. Reeves Football
Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney talks with media before the first football practice at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C. Friday, February 28, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite concerns, many coaches around the nation disagree with the stated disadvantages of having a spring game. One of these coaches is Clemson’s Dabo Swinney. 

"Canceling the spring game ain't gonna stop tampering," he said at his spring press conference. 

While the possibility of tampering and giving opponents more film is certainly there, Oregon coach Dan Lanning seems unbothered by these so-called concerns. Last year, the Ducks held their spring game as usual and went on to complete an undefeated regular season in their inaugural year in the Big Ten. They also made it to the College Football Playoffs and held the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll for eight consecutive weeks.  

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a timeout in the first quarter against the Ohio St
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a timeout in the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

While other programs may be reevaluating the value of spring games, the Ducks remain confident that the competition and excitement they bring to Autzen Stadium are key ingredients for future success. 

feed

Published
Olivia Cleary
OLIVIA CLEARY

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

Home/Football