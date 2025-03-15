Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Makes Bold Claim About Program's Spring Game
EUGENE- Spring ball is officially underway for the Oregon Ducks football program, as the team completed its second spring practice on Friday. A key part of spring football for many programs, including the Ducks, is the spring game, an event where teams compete against one another in a game-like scenario, typically in front of fans.
Despite the prominence of spring games across the country, several notable programs have elected to cancel theirs, raising questions about the future of Oregon’s spring game.
After the Ducks’ first practice of the spring, Oregon coach Dan Lanning addressed the media, revealing his plans for the future of the team’s spring game.
“As long as I’m here, we’ll be doing spring games,” Lanning said.
“I think it’s the best way for us to get better. We’re absolutely gonna have a spring game. . . . Autzen’s one of those places we have a spring game. It’s a game-day environment, creating that environment for those players, the competition that exists in that, and our fans, what they bring to that, I think, is a huge piece. So for me, it’s the right way to cap off the spring.”
Oregon’s spring game will take place on Saturday, April 26. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
With so many powerhouse programs, such as USC, Florida State, and Texas cancellijg their spring scrimmages, the question arises: why are these teams canceling their spring games?
One of the first schools to cancel its spring game was Nebraska. When asked about the reasoning behind canceling the program’s spring game, which typically attracts nearly 60,000 fans, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule described recruiting concerns.
“I hate to say it like this — it’s really because last year we were one of the more televised spring games, and I dealt with a lot of people offering our players a lot of opportunities after that,” Rhule said in February on The Pat McAfee Show. “To go out and bring in a bunch of new players and showcase them for all the other schools to watch, that doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.”
Since then, other Power Five schools, such as Ohio State and Texas, have announced they will also cancel their spring games. While Nebraska's concerns centered around the transfer portal and tampering, each school has its own reason for eliminating spring games.
Another concern that has emerged is that coaches don't want to give opponents free film. Well-executed plays provide opponents with material to prepare. Additionally, there is a greater risk of injury in a more competitive setting like a spring game.
Despite concerns, many coaches around the nation disagree with the stated disadvantages of having a spring game. One of these coaches is Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.
"Canceling the spring game ain't gonna stop tampering," he said at his spring press conference.
While the possibility of tampering and giving opponents more film is certainly there, Oregon coach Dan Lanning seems unbothered by these so-called concerns. Last year, the Ducks held their spring game as usual and went on to complete an undefeated regular season in their inaugural year in the Big Ten. They also made it to the College Football Playoffs and held the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll for eight consecutive weeks.
While other programs may be reevaluating the value of spring games, the Ducks remain confident that the competition and excitement they bring to Autzen Stadium are key ingredients for future success.