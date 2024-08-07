Oregon Ducks Football Recruiting: 2025 OT Makes Decision Thursday
Thursday is a monumental day for one recruit who makes a massive decision in his life.
Aaron Dunn is an offensive tackle in the Class of 2025 from Spanish Fork, Utah. The 16th ranked OT in the country is choosing between the Ducks, UCLA, USC, BYU, and Utah. He unofficially visited Oregon on April 6 and came back to campus officially on June 21.
The 6-7, 290 pounder is the second-best overall recruit coming out of the state of Utah. Dunn is an athletic prospect with elite height and a lean build. He has quick feet coming off the three-point stance.
"Looks to finish blocks and searches extra work. Strong, leverage-oriented D-linemen can get inside his frame and use naturally higher center of gravity against him. Majority of tackle snaps have come on the right side, but has gotten left-side reps. Still developing leverage consistency and adding mass, but a good functional athlete in this tackle class with some elite traits in certain categories and a strong athletic foundation."- Gabe Brooks via 247Sports
BYU was the first program to offer him back in the summer of 2021. The reason being was the fact that Dunn is right in their backyard. It's only a 16 mile distance from Spanish Fork to Provo. It's also favorable to think that he will be staying in the Utah either with the Cougars or possibly with the Utes.
Currently, Oregon has 8 offensive tackles on the roster with two 2025 commits on the way. Those two would be four-star Alai Kalaniuval and three-star Demetri Manning. A'lique Terry is very high on both of those incoming recruits for the Ducks.