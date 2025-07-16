Which Oregon Ducks Commits Are Rising Fast In Top-300 Recruiting Rankings?
The Oregon Ducks are flying high following the latest round of recruiting rankings.
In the July 14 Rivals300 ranking, Oregon saw 10 of its 15 commits secure spots on the list, and four additional targets landed on the list.
Coach Dan Lanning’s 2026 class currently ranks No. 7 in the nation by On3 and No. 11 by 247Sports.
In The Top 100
It’s no surprise that the program’s three five-star commits all find themselves inside the top 100. They’re joined by a trio of four-stars, with the Ducks’ quarterback commit being one of the nation’s top risers.
Immanuel Iheanacho (No. 11)
The 6-7, 380-pound offensive tackle is Lanning’s top commit in the class, according to Rivals300. Iheanacho, coming from Baltimore, Maryland, committed back on July 3 and will add a dominant presence to Oregon’s unit up front.
Kendre Harrison (No. 16)
The Reidsville, North Carolina, tight end committed to Lanning’s program early, announcing back in November 2024. Harrison is regarded as the top player at his position by Rivals and ESPN.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Job Security Ranked: Luke Fickell, Lincoln Riley Hot Seat?
MORE: Elite Linebacker Recruit To Commit To Oregon Ducks, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan?
MORE: Elite Recruit Davon Benjamin Reveals Finalists, Sets Commitment Date
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Bryson Beaver Skyrockets Over Ryder Lyons: Recruiting Rankings
Messiah Hampton (No. 43)
Hampton is one of the top wide receivers in the 2026 class. He committed to the Ducks back on June 13 and has the ability to make acrobatic catches. Hampton’s also a dual-sport athlete, showing off his speed on the track.
Bryson Beaver (No. 44)
Quarterback commit Beaver went from not being rated to securing a top 50 spot in Rivals300. The California athlete impressed at the Elite 11 Finals, which played a role in his ranking leapfrogging former Oregon target Ryder Lyons.
Jett Washington (No. 68)
Washington is considered to be a top-five safety in the class. He’s typically ranked inside the top 25 overall but dropped to No. 68 in the latest Rivals300. Standing at 6-5, the Nevada safety brings size and versatility to the position.
Jalen Lott (No. 75)
Lott, who’s one of the Ducks' most recent commitments, rounds out the players on the top 100. Like Hampton, Lott is another receiver who competes in track and field. He is an elite high and long jumper, even winning the long jump title at the 2024 USATF National Junior Olympics.
In The Top 200
The final four Oregon commits in the latest rankings are all listed inside 200. Offensive lineman Tommy Tofi, safety Xavier Lherisse, EDGE Prince Tavizon, EDGE Dutch Horisk and offensive lineman Koloi Keli are the remaining pledges in Oregon’s 2026 class so far.
Defensive Lineman Tony Cumberland
Ranked: No. 114
Committed: September 23, 2023
Safety Devin Jackson
Ranked: No. 119
Committed: July 3, 2025
Running Back Tradarian Ball
Ranked: No. 165
Committed: July 27, 2024
Linebacker Tristin Phillips
Ranked: No. 188
Committed: December 7, 2024
Top 300 Targets
Four of Lanning’s targets also found themselves in the latest rankings. The program’s class ranking has seen a decent amount of fluctuation in the past couple of months, but another big commit could boost the Ducks’ standing.
EDGE Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones (No. 16)
Other schools: Alabama, Texas A&M
Cornerback Davon Benjamin (No. 22)
Other schools: Michigan North Carolina, Texas, Washington
Defensive Lineman Deuce Geralds (No. 30)
Other schools: LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss
Linebacker Nick Abrams II (No. 247)
Other schools: Alabama, Georgia, Michigan