Which Oregon Ducks Commits Are Rising Fast In Top-300 Recruiting Rankings?

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is helping the program to one of the top 2026 recruiting classes in the nation. Where do the Ducks' 15 commits rank nationally?

Lily Crane

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks are flying high following the latest round of recruiting rankings.

In the July 14 Rivals300 ranking, Oregon saw 10 of its 15 commits secure spots on the list, and four additional targets landed on the list.

Coach Dan Lanning’s 2026 class currently ranks No. 7 in the nation by On3 and No. 11 by 247Sports.

In The Top 100

It’s no surprise that the program’s three five-star commits all find themselves inside the top 100. They’re joined by a trio of four-stars, with the Ducks’ quarterback commit being one of the nation’s top risers.

Immanuel Iheanacho (No. 11)

The 6-7, 380-pound offensive tackle is Lanning’s top commit in the class, according to Rivals300. Iheanacho, coming from Baltimore, Maryland, committed back on July 3 and will add a dominant presence to Oregon’s unit up front.

Kendre Harrison (No. 16)

The Reidsville, North Carolina, tight end committed to Lanning’s program early, announcing back in November 2024. Harrison is regarded as the top player at his position by Rivals and ESPN.

Messiah Hampton (No. 43)

Hampton is one of the top wide receivers in the 2026 class. He committed to the Ducks back on June 13 and has the ability to make acrobatic catches. Hampton’s also a dual-sport athlete, showing off his speed on the track.

Bryson Beaver (No. 44)

Quarterback commit Beaver went from not being rated to securing a top 50 spot in Rivals300. The California athlete impressed at the Elite 11 Finals, which played a role in his ranking leapfrogging former Oregon target Ryder Lyons.

Jett Washington (No. 68)

Washington is considered to be a top-five safety in the class. He’s typically ranked inside the top 25 overall but dropped to No. 68 in the latest Rivals300. Standing at 6-5, the Nevada safety brings size and versatility to the position.

Jalen Lott (No. 75)

Lott, who’s one of the Ducks' most recent commitments, rounds out the players on the top 100. Like Hampton, Lott is another receiver who competes in track and field. He is an elite high and long jumper, even winning the long jump title at the 2024 USATF National Junior Olympics.

In The Top 200

Oregon offensive lineman Marcus Harper II, left, talks to Oregon head coach Dan Lanning during the Oregon football’s Pro Day
Oregon offensive lineman Marcus Harper II, left, talks to Oregon head coach Dan Lanning during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The final four Oregon commits in the latest rankings are all listed inside 200. Offensive lineman Tommy Tofi, safety Xavier Lherisse, EDGE Prince Tavizon, EDGE Dutch Horisk and offensive lineman Koloi Keli are the remaining pledges in Oregon’s 2026 class so far.

Defensive Lineman Tony Cumberland

Ranked: No. 114

Committed: September 23, 2023

Safety Devin Jackson

Ranked: No. 119

Committed: July 3, 2025

Running Back Tradarian Ball

Ranked: No. 165

Committed: July 27, 2024

Linebacker Tristin Phillips

Ranked: No. 188

Committed: December 7, 2024

Top 300 Targets

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning hugs quarterback Dillon Gabriel
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning hugs quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Championship in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Four of Lanning’s targets also found themselves in the latest rankings. The program’s class ranking has seen a decent amount of fluctuation in the past couple of months, but another big commit could boost the Ducks’ standing.

EDGE Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones (No. 16)

Other schools: Alabama, Texas A&M

Cornerback Davon Benjamin (No. 22)

Other schools: Michigan North Carolina, Texas, Washington

Defensive Lineman Deuce Geralds (No. 30)

Other schools: LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss

Linebacker Nick Abrams II (No. 247)

Other schools: Alabama, Georgia, Michigan

Published
Lily Crane
LILY CRANE

Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.

