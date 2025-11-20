Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. Receives Exciting Rating

Oregon Ducks cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. has made a major impact on defense in his first season. Heading into No. 8 Oregon's pivotal Big Ten matchup against the No. 15 USC Trojans, where does Finney rank among true freshmen in PFF grades?

Caden Handwork

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

True freshman Oregon cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. has made a massive impact in his first season with the Ducks. Finney is rated as the highest graded true freshman cornerback this season with a grade of 81.3. Finney's 22 total tackles, two forced fumbles, one sack, and one interception this season for the Ducks have contributed to his No. 1 rating among true freshman cornerbacks.

How Brandon Finney Jr. and Oregon's Defense Can Make An Impact vs. USC

Brandon Finney Jr. Oregon Ducks College Football USC Trojans Minnesota Golden Gophers Makai Lemon Ja'Kobi Lane cornerbacks
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. (4) intercepts a pass intended for Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (7) during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Heading into No. 7 Oregon's pivotal home Big Ten matchup against the No. 15 USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium, Finney has the opportunity to continue to make an impact on defense with another impressive performance at cornerback. In Oregon's 42-13 week 12 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Eugene, Finney recorded three total tackles and one sack.

With the incredible strides that the young cornerback has taken this season, there is no question that Finney will be a crucial piece to the Ducks' secondary group if he chooses to stay in Eugene for his college career.

MORE: How Bo Nix Boosted His NFL Future After Win vs. Chiefs

MORE: New Big Ten Power Rankings As Playoff Picture Comes Into View

MORE: Ticket Prices For Oregon vs. USC At Autzen Stadium Are Wild

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

With Oregon's secondary going up against a talented group of USC wide receivers led by star Makai Lemon, it'll be interesting to see who Finney covers when the Ducks face off against the Trojans on Saturday. The matchup assignment to cover USC's top wide receivers, Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, will likely go to defensive backs Dillon Thieneman and Aaron Flowers. Thieneman and Flowers are two of the Ducks' top cornerbacks this season.

Oregon's defensive ability to contain Makai Lemon will have a major impact in Saturday's game. Lemon has been dominant for USC the last two games, with 150-plus yards receiving in both matchups. Lemon recorded 10 receptions for 153 yards and one touchdown in the Trojans' 26-21 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Makai Lemon College Football Brandon Finney Jr. Tanook Hines Jaden Richardson Lake McRee tight end
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs the ball against Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Fred Davis II (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Wide receivers that Finney could potentially cover include Tanook Hines and Jaden Richardson. Oregon's defense will also need to look out for USC's tight end duo of Lake McRee and Walker Lyons, who have made big plays throughout the season. The two tight ends have combined for 584 receiving yards and four touchdowns for USC this season.

Why Defense Will Be Key In USC vs. Oregon Matchup

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans College Football Big Ten Jayden Maiava quarterback Dan Lanning Lincoln Riley Brandon Finney Jr.
Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, left, defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington and outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei celebrate a sack by Tuioti as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a game where two of the best offenses in the Big Ten will be facing off, defense will be a huge key for both teams in Saturday's matchup. The matchup between Oregon and USC could be one of those high-scoring games, where whichever team scores last wins. A turnover by either team could change the momentum of the game.

Oregon's defense is hoping to ride off the hostile environment for its final home game of the regular season on Saturday. Forcing USC quarterback Jayden Maiava to commit a turnover and keeping the Trojans' offense off the field will make a significant difference in the Ducks securing the win on Saturday.

The Ducks, according to ESPN BET Sportsbook, are currently 10.5-point favorites on Saturday against USC. The kickoff from Autzen Stadium between Oregon and USC is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

Home/Football