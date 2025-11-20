Oregon Ducks Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. Receives Exciting Rating
True freshman Oregon cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. has made a massive impact in his first season with the Ducks. Finney is rated as the highest graded true freshman cornerback this season with a grade of 81.3. Finney's 22 total tackles, two forced fumbles, one sack, and one interception this season for the Ducks have contributed to his No. 1 rating among true freshman cornerbacks.
How Brandon Finney Jr. and Oregon's Defense Can Make An Impact vs. USC
Heading into No. 7 Oregon's pivotal home Big Ten matchup against the No. 15 USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium, Finney has the opportunity to continue to make an impact on defense with another impressive performance at cornerback. In Oregon's 42-13 week 12 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Eugene, Finney recorded three total tackles and one sack.
With the incredible strides that the young cornerback has taken this season, there is no question that Finney will be a crucial piece to the Ducks' secondary group if he chooses to stay in Eugene for his college career.
With Oregon's secondary going up against a talented group of USC wide receivers led by star Makai Lemon, it'll be interesting to see who Finney covers when the Ducks face off against the Trojans on Saturday. The matchup assignment to cover USC's top wide receivers, Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, will likely go to defensive backs Dillon Thieneman and Aaron Flowers. Thieneman and Flowers are two of the Ducks' top cornerbacks this season.
Oregon's defensive ability to contain Makai Lemon will have a major impact in Saturday's game. Lemon has been dominant for USC the last two games, with 150-plus yards receiving in both matchups. Lemon recorded 10 receptions for 153 yards and one touchdown in the Trojans' 26-21 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Wide receivers that Finney could potentially cover include Tanook Hines and Jaden Richardson. Oregon's defense will also need to look out for USC's tight end duo of Lake McRee and Walker Lyons, who have made big plays throughout the season. The two tight ends have combined for 584 receiving yards and four touchdowns for USC this season.
Why Defense Will Be Key In USC vs. Oregon Matchup
In a game where two of the best offenses in the Big Ten will be facing off, defense will be a huge key for both teams in Saturday's matchup. The matchup between Oregon and USC could be one of those high-scoring games, where whichever team scores last wins. A turnover by either team could change the momentum of the game.
Oregon's defense is hoping to ride off the hostile environment for its final home game of the regular season on Saturday. Forcing USC quarterback Jayden Maiava to commit a turnover and keeping the Trojans' offense off the field will make a significant difference in the Ducks securing the win on Saturday.
The Ducks, according to ESPN BET Sportsbook, are currently 10.5-point favorites on Saturday against USC. The kickoff from Autzen Stadium between Oregon and USC is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.
