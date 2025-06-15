Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Best Freshman In College Football?
The Oregon Ducks reeled in one of the best players in the country during the 2025 recruiting cycle in five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore.
Prior to Oregon's star wide receiver Evan Stewart suffering a knee injury earlier in the offseason, Moore was in line to receive a fair share of snaps as a true freshman. Now, the highly-touted recruit will be relied upon heavily for the Oregon offense
Michael Cohen of Fox Sports listed Moore as one of his top 10 impactful freshmen in the Big Ten heading into the upcoming season.
Despite having the No. 2 recruiting class in the Big Ten and three five-star signees according to 247Sports rankings, Moore is the only Duck listed on Cohen’s list.
Moore comes to Eugene as one of the most highly-regarded wide receiver recruits in program history. The No. 1 wide receiver and No. 4 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Moore was the crown jewel of Oregon’s 2025 recruiting class, which was one of the best in school history.
Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein has been able to get the most out of wide receivers with similar skillsets to Moore like Tez Johnson, who was recently drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Gabe Brooks of 247Sports said that Moore could potentially be a first round pick down the line if he lives up to his potential.
“Ultra-productive receiver who provides high-volume consistency and explosive playmaking. RAC demon who also stretches the field in the vertical game. One of the nation's top prospects in the 2025 class, regardless of position, with the potential to become a multi-year impact player and a high-round NFL Draft candidate," Brooks said.
The Ducks lost out on a majority of their production from a season ago. With Stewart potentially out for the season with a knee injury, Oregon will begin their 2025 season without the four leading wide receivers from last season. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq will open as the leading pass catcher to begin the upcoming campaign for the Ducks.
Along with Moore, expect to see familiar faces leading the way for Oregon’s receiving room. Kyler Kasper and Gary Bryant Jr. are projected to see their usage increase and fight for a starting spot.
Florida State transfer Malik Benson will be heavily in the mix after coming over to Eugene this offseason following a couple of productive seasons with the Seminoles. Last season he caught 25 passes for 311 yards and one touchdown. He was ranked as the No. 21 wide receiver and No. 108 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports rankings.
Moore wasn’t the only wide receiver the Ducks signed in their 2025 recruiting class. Oregon went out and plucked one of the best players in Arizona in four-star wide receiver Cooper Perry. The No. 44 wide receiver and No. 4 player in the state of Arizona, Perry will provide depth to the position group with a chance to be featured in the offense after a few seasons of development.
The Ducks’ offense will be in good hands as long as playmakers like Moore and Sadiq are able to get their hands on the ball.