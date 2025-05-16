Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Receiver Dakorien Moore Best Freshman In 2025 College Football Season?

Oregon Ducks freshman Dakorien Moore is ranked as Oregon's best newcomer for the 2025 college football season. Dan Lanning's Ducks are No. 8 in an early College Football Top 25 ranking.

The Oregon Ducks landed five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Moore is the Ducks highest graded recruit in Dan Lanning’s No. 2 ranked 2025 recruiting class. Will Moore be able to make an instant impact for the Ducks as a freshman

ESPN’s Billy Tucker released his list of “Top Newcomers” for the Top 25 College Football teams for the 2025 season.

Dakorien Moore Ranked As Oregon Ducks' Best Newcomer In 2025

Billy Tucker ranked Moore as his the best newcomer for Oregon in the 2025 college football season, and the Ducks are ranked No. 8 in ESPN's early rankings.

This is the highest ranking for a freshman for a top eight ranked team. The seven teams ranked above Oregon all have their best newcomers as transfers; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Trebor Pena, Clemson Tigers running back Gideon Davidson, Texas Longhorns tight end end Jack Endries, Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch, Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare, LSU Tigers edge rusher Patrick Payton, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Malachi Fields. 

The next highest incoming freshman to make the rankings is Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks, who's team is right behind Oregon at No. 9.

The Impact of Freshman Wide Receivers

Last college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith showed just how much a impact a new coming freshman can have. Smith signed with Ohio State as the No. 1 player in the nation and became arguably the best wide receiver in the country immediately. In 16 games, Smith had 76 receptions for 1,315 receiving yards and 15 touchdown receptions. 

Oregon Ducks fans saw first-hand how dominant an elite wide receiver can be, even if he is just a freshman. In the Rose Bowl, Smith torched the Ducks in route to a 41-21 win. Smith had seven receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Ohio State won the national championship over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish weeks later.

Dakorien Moore Player Profile

Dakorien Moore is a 5-11, 182 pound wide receiver out of Duncanville, Texas. Moore is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2025 per 247Sports. He is also ranked as the No. 9 overall player in the country for his class. Moore was evaluated in January of this year by scouting analyst Gabe Brooks.

"Ultra-productive receiver who provides high-volume consistency and explosive playmaking. RAC demon who also stretches the field in the vertical game," Brooks said. "Capable of sudden explosion from a dead stop in RAC scenarios. Plays with advanced speed-changing nuance that fosters route-running separation and big play elusiveness."

In March, Dan Lanning spoke to the media about Moore's leadership even though he is just a freshman.

"Dakorien, as well as several other players on our team, are taking that lead," Lanning said. "They are stepping up and taking advantage of opportunities to lead."

