Oregon Receiver Dakorien Moore Doesn't Hold Back on Evan Stewart's Impact

There is much to be excited about as the Oregon Ducks prepare for their season opener against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium.

One of those things is the return of wide receiver Evan Stewart to the Ducks' offensive lineup. The senior wide receiver returns to Eugene and will take the field for the first time since the Ducks snapped their rivalry game streak against the Washington Huskies on Nov. 30, 2024.

Stewart missed the entire season last year with a torn patellar tendon injury that he suffered in June of 2025. Even in his absence, Stewart has shown remarkable leadership as a role model for several younger wide receivers on the Ducks' roster.

Sep 7, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) catches a touchdown pass during the first half against Boise State Broncos safety Kaonohi Kaniho (14) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Dakorien Moore is one of those Oregon wide receivers who has sought the advice of Stewart. Moore enters this season fresh off a promising freshman year in which he totaled 34 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns.

Entering his sophomore season, where he looks to play a critical role in building the case that the Ducks have among the top wide receiver groups in college football, here’s what Moore had to say on the impact that Stewart has had on him.

What Dakorien Moore Said About Evan Stewart’s Impact

“I would say a very mature mindset is what I got from him. He was very selfless and uplifting, especially being that I was kind of a young guy, so a lot of emotions was shown a little bit last year, and he was able to help me, just telling me to like stay calm about certain things and don’t worry about this, don’t focus on that.”

“And just giving me like certain advice and tips on things that I really need to focus my mind on. Just coming here to Oregon and mostly just my mindset approaching the game.”

Lessons Dakorien Moore Learned From Evan Stewart

"Mostly the same thing that I picked up from Dillon and Dante is make sure we stand in the treatment room, even though he's looked like he's 100 percent based off from where he came last year."

"So he's still in the training room every single day, getting the treatment on the things that even come up or that he wouldn't expect to come up just because it means that much to him. So just doing the little things and making sure we have a routine."

"He was the first person to tell me, make sure you get a routine when you come up here, because he seen that from the guys that was ahead of him. So, just making sure I have a routine and doing the things that I need to do every single day."

Evan Stewart’s Career With Oregon

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) celebrates a big catch during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After spending the first two seasons of his collegiate career with the Texas A&M Aggies, Stewart transferred to the Ducks for the 2024 season, in which he totaled 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns as Oregon’s third-receiving leader that year behind former stars Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden.

During Stewart’s absence for the entire 2025 season, the Ducks were down several key receivers. Despite all of that, Oregon still made its second consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately for the Ducks, those dreams of winning their first national championship in program history came to an end in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl as they fell to the Indiana Hoosiers 56-22, who eventually won the title.

It was the second consecutive season in which the Ducks lost to the team that won the national championship. The year prior, the Ducks lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes 41-21 in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl.

Oregon Ducks Wide Receivers Entering Season

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Stewart and Moore back at full strength, the two will look to lean on each other and lead the Ducks to that coveted milestone of national champions. The two won’t be alone, however. Other wide receivers the Ducks will rely on include Jeremiah McClellan and UAB transfer Iverson Hooks.

McClellan is considered the top returning wide receiver for the Ducks, as last season he finished third in receiving behind Malik Benson and former tight end Kenyon Sadiq, producing 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns.

Combat Ducks wide receiver Iverson Hooks carries the ball during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hooks has the opportunity to be an X-factor for the Ducks this season. The former UAB wide receiver arrives in Eugene with a total of 97 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns under his belt in his four seasons with the Blazers.

All four of these wide receivers will showcase their talents starting on Sept. 5 when the Ducks kick off the season against Boise State. The kickoff from Autzen Stadium between the Ducks and Broncos on Sept. 5 is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS.

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