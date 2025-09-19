Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Dakorien Moore Reportedly Suffers Injury at Practice
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are looking to move to 4-0 on Saturday when they host the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium in what could be the final game between the two rivals for the foreseeable future.
Oregon is heavily favored in the matchup despite some notable injuries on the roster, but one of the team's most important offensive players has reportedly caught the injury bug as well.
According to multiple reports, Oregon freshman star wide receiver Dakorien Moore recently suffered an injury in practice and now has his status in doubt for the Oregon State and potentially against Penn State. Fortunately, it doesn't appear to be anything major.
Dakorien Moore Status vs. Oregon State, Penn State Uncertain
Both On3's ScoopDuck and Andrew Nemec of the West Coast Bias podcast reported that Moore suffered an injury during practice, with Nemec calling it a "lower-body injury."
"Nothing officially confirmed by the football program, however rumors began swirling yesterday that Dakorien Moore sustained an injury," Nemec said. "On3 has since provided some more detail. I've received a couple of texts that provide an update as well. We'll call it a lower-body injury for the five-star true freshman wide receiver."
The Ducks might not need Moore against an 0-3 Oregon State team and could be better off just having him rest on Saturday. Still, his health will remain a question mark headed into the biggest game of Oregon's regular season against the Nittany Lions on Sept. 27.
"At this point, and again we're speculating, he does seem as though he will be doubtful to play (against Oregon State) this week. His status for Penn State, well that remains up in the air as well."
Dan Lanning on Dakorien Moore: 'He's a Perfectionist'
Through the first three games of the season, Moore has posted nine catches for 144 yards and one touchdown along with three carries for 42 yards and another score. No matter how he's gotten his touches, Moore has shown he's a big play waiting to happen early on as a freshman.
It's clear that the future is bright for Moore based on the way he approaches his preparation, something Oregon coach Dan Lanning has touched on.
“I said before, I think he's a perfectionist. He wants to do things the right way, and he's hard on himself. But part of that means that you spend a lot of time in preparation, and preparation is going to create confidence,” Lanning said.
Other Oregon Wide Receivers Already Ruled Out
The Ducks are already dealing with other injuries in the wide receiver room, some more notable than others.
Here are the receivers that are already expected to be out against Oregon State:
- Evan Stewart
- Dillon Gresham
- Jack Ressler
If Moore does end up sitting out for the rivalry game, the Ducks still have Malik Benson, Gary Bryant Jr. and Jeremiah McClellan at wide receiver along with tight end Kenyon Sadiq.
Oregon and Oregon State will kick off from Eugene on Saturday at 12 p.m. PT.