Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Trying to Flip Ohio State Five-Star Commit
The Oregon Ducks are closing in on another trip to the College Football Playoff as the regular season comes to an end but efforts to continue building for the future never cease for Dan Lanning and the coaching staff.
Oregon always seems to be at work on the recruiting trail, and fortunately, they are getting some help from an unlikely source in pursuit of one of the best players in the 2026 class.
Oregon true freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore has been dealing with an injury over the past few games but is making sure his impact his still felt off the field, particularly in the recruitment of Ohio State Buckeyes five-star wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr.
Dakorien Moore Sends Message to Ohio State WR Commit Chris Henry Jr.
Moore sent a resounding message to Henry Jr. on social media Tuesday, making it clear that he wants to see him flip from Ohio State to Oregon and head to Eugene next season.
"Need you by my side family," Moore Jr. wrote on X while tagging Henry Jr.
A product of prestigious Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, CA. Henry Jr. has been committed to Ohio State for over two years, announcing his pledge to the Buckeyes on July 28, 2023. It's hard to imagine him changing course after such a lengthy commitment, but stranger things have happened.
There's no doubt that a combination of Moore and Henry Jr. in the Oregon wide receiver room next season would immediately have an argument for the best pass-catching corps in college football for 2026.
Henry Jr. is the No. 1 wide receiver, the No. 1 player in the state of California and the No. 10 overall player in the 2026 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He has unsurprisingly received offers from some of the top programs in college football.
The Ducks offered Henry Jr. in Jan. 2024 before he took an unofficial visit to Oregon on Jan. 29, 2024.
Chris Henry Jr.'s Connection to Oregon Ducks
Henry Jr. has two former Mater Dei teammates currently playing for Oregon, both of whom are making an impact as freshmen.
Oregon running back Jordon Davison and linebacker Nasir Wyatt both played with Henry Jr. at Mater Dei last season in what was his first season with the elite high school program after transferring in.
Unfortunately, Henry Jr. missed most of the 2024 season due to a knee injury but still likely spent tons of time with his teammates, particularly Davison on the offensive side of the ball.
Along with his connection to Moore, Henry Jr.'s familiarity with a pair of Ducks is certainly notable but it seems unlikely that those things alone will have an impact in the event that he does flip from Ohio State.