Oregon vs. Oregon State Prediction: Possible Record Setting Margin of Victory
The Oregon Ducks will be hosting their in-state rival, the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 20. Kickoff for this game is scheduled at 12 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.
Will the Ducks keep their undefeated season alive?
Oregon vs. Oregon State Preview, FPI Prediction
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Ducks a 98.7 percent change to knock off the visiting Beavers.
Oregon has started out the season 3-0, with wins over the Montana State Bobcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys, and Northwestern Wildcats. It has been a different story for Oregon State.
The Beavers are 0-3 with losses to the California Golden Bears, Fresno State Bulldogs, and Texas Tech Red Raiders. This schedule gets even harder with their date with the Ducks at Autzen Stadium, a place where Oregon is nearly unbeatable.
The Ducks have won 17 straight home games dating back to the 2022 season. This is the third longest active home winning streak in the country, only behind the Georgia Bulldogs and Washington Huskies. Oregon State has not won in Eugene since 2007 and has lost the last eight times playing there.
Oregon and Oregon State have played this rivalry game every season since World War II. They have met 128 total times, with the first one happening in 1894. The Ducks lead the all-time series with a record of 69-49-10. Oregon has won the previous two games. They now seek their third in a row.
Oregon vs. Oregon State Betting Odds
Oregon is a 35.5 point home favorite against Oregon State according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently at 55.5 points.
This is a huge spread for a rivalry game.
Oregon vs. Oregon State Score Prediction
One thing about Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is he is not afraid to step on the gas with a big lead. This was especially true in the Ducks’ last home game against Oklahoma State, where they won by a final score of 69-3.
Oregon has the edge in talent across the board and a home crowd behind them. Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has picked right up where Dillon Gabriel left off last season and looks to be a Heisman trophy contender at this early stage in the season. The Ducks have averaged an astounding 54 points on offense through three games with Moore and a deep rushing attack.
On the flip side, Oregon State's defense has let up an average of 38.3 points per game and has lost by an average margin of nearly 20 points. Oregon is on another level compared to the three teams they have played.
The largest margin of victory in this series was 59 points in the 2017 game when Oregon won 69-10. That record may get tested in this one. This could get ugly, and get ugly fast. Oregon wins and covers.
Oregon 56, Oregon State 13
