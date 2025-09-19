Ducks Digest

Updated Betting Odds For Oregon Ducks, Penn State Matchup

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks will face the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27 in a Big Ten Conference Championship rematch and a showdown between two top 10 teams. While the Ducks still have one game before facing Penn State, the betting odds between the two powerhouse teams have been released.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks and No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions will kick off on Sept. 27, and it is a highly anticipated game. The two programs met in the Big Ten Conference Championship last season, with Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks winning, 45-37.

While Oregon still has one game to go against Oregon State before facing Penn State, early betting odds have been released for the highly-anticipated matchup.

Sep 6, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin walks around the field prior to the game against the Florida International Panthers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks are 3.5-point underdogs against the Penn State Nittany Lions on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Oregon is +132, and the point total is set at 53.5.

In the summer, Penn State was favored by 4.5 points per FanDuel, but the line has moved slightly in the Ducks' favor.

The matchup against Penn State is the first game of the season where the Oregon Ducks are underdogs; however, it is still projected to be a close matchup. Lanning and the Ducks are 3-0 to start the season, earning their first Big Ten conference win against the Northwestern Wildcats in week 3.

The Nittany Lions are also undefeated, and as the No. 2-ranked team, entering as the favorites is fair. There are a couple of reasons why the Nittany Lions are the favorites against Oregon, aside from the rankings.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Oregon will be facing the Oregon State Beavers in week 4, Penn State has its first bye week. The Nittany Lions will be coming in with fresh legs, while Oregon will be entering week 5 still without a bye. One goal for the Ducks will be to get off to a hot start against the Beavers and hope to have another game where Lanning can pull starters in the second half.

This will also be a Penn State home game, which means the Ducks will have to travel to the East Coast. While the Ducks had a slow start when traveling to face Northwestern, the plus side for Oregon is that this will be a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The time change should not affect the Ducks too much, since the kickoff will be later in the day.

One of the most challenging aspects of the game is that not only are the Ducks traveling, but Oregon will face the Nittany Lions during the Penn State's annual White Out, one of the most hostile environments in college football. Oregon will have to prepare for what could be the loudest opposing crowd the team will face this season.

Can Oregon Pull Off The Upset?

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Ducks are entering a tough environment to play in, against the No. 2-ranked team, the point spread is close, and Oregon can pull off the upset. Through three weeks, the Ducks have had one of the most productive offenses in college football. The offensive line has been a game-changer for the Ducks, not allowing a sack and creating holes for the run game.

Through three games, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has passed for 657 yards, seven touchdowns, and just one interception. Oregon also has three players with over 100 rushing yards, with running back Dierre Hill Jr. leading the team with 161.

This will be a big game for Oregon’s defense. Penn State quarterback Drew Allar has faced some early struggles despite the 3-0 start. Allar has passed for 626 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. With how well Oregon has done defending the pass, the Ducks can shut down Allar quickly.

Sep 6, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) walks on the field prior to the game against the Florida International Panthers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Ducks will have to stop a dominant threat in the backfield, withPenn State running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton. Allen leads the team with 273 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Singleton has 179 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Oregon linebackers Bryce Boettcher and Jerry Mixon are becoming a dynamic duo, and will be key players to watch as the Ducks look to take down the No. 2-ranked team.

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks and No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions will kick off on Sept. 27 at 4:30 p.m. PT. First, Oregon has to face the Oregon State Beavers on Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. PT.

