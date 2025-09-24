Oregon Ducks Dakorien Moore, Malik Benson Turn Heads With New Grades
There were lots of questions entering the season about who would step up at the wide receiver position for the No. 6 Oregon Ducks with top-returning receiver Evan Stewart out with injury for possibly the entire season.
After the first four weeks of 2025, true freshman Dakorien Moore and transfer wide receiver Malik Benson have stepped up for the Ducks. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Moore and Benson are among the top-graded receivers in the nation.
Moore The Top-Rated Freshman
Coach Dan Lanning landed the top wide receiver prospect in the 2025 class by securing Moore’s commitment, and the freshman has lived up to the hype.
The five-star has the third-highest PFF score through week 4 and the best among freshmen with an 80.9 grade. After the first week of the season, Moore also tallied a 90.1 run blocking grade, already putting a variety of skills on display to start his collegiate career.
Moore has caught 12 passes through four games for 207 yards and two touchdowns. In addition to his skills receiving the ball, Moore carried the ball three times in four games for 42 yards and a touchdown.
The freshman caught one of his touchdown receptions against the Oregon State Beavers on a 22-yard pass during the opening drive.
“What makes him good as he catches it, right? And you know, he's been a guy that can win in those one on ones,” Lanning said. “I think there's some opportunities that wishes he had back today, but ultimately, he's a tough guy to guard, and if you can beat you on the top, you'll win over the top. If you're even he's gonna be able to beat you.”
Moore is tied with Benson for the team lead of 20-plus yard receptions, hauling in four total.
MORE: James Franklin’s Eye-Opening Quotes About Oregon From 41-Minute Penn State Presser
MORE: How Oregon's Uniforms vs. Penn State Show Contrast Between Two Programs
MORE: Early Score Prediction For Oregon vs. Penn State Might Surprise Some
Benson Remains A Consistent Force
At the top of the depth chart with Moore is Benson. The transfer receiver posted nearly identical stats to Moore in the first four weeks, with 14 receptions for 201 yards and two touchdowns. His PFF score also ranks within the nation’s top-10 through four weeks, sitting at 76.9.
Quarterback Dante Moore threw a 31 yards pass to Moore against the Beavers, which was his second 30-plus yard catch of the season and fifth of his career.
“We have a lot of vets, we have a lot of young guys,” Dante Moore said about the receiver core. “I feel like (Gary Bryant Jr.) and Malik, they're taking (Moore) and (Cooper Perry) and everybody under their wing to make sure they're getting the best look and certain things at practice to be prepared for the game."
The quarterback and Benson have developed a close connection off the field which has allowed their offense to thrive.
“When the ball is in the air, he's always gonna make a play. Our connection is unbelievable … There can be times where we can be tough on each other, but that's how brothers are,” Dante Moore said. “He's been at Alabama, been at FSU, and he's a JUCO product. He's not taking none of this for granted.”