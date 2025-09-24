Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Dakorien Moore, Malik Benson Turn Heads With New Grades

Oregon wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Malik Benson have stepped up for the Ducks through the first four weeks of the season with Evan Stewart out with injury. What has allowed the true freshman receiver and the transfer receiver to thrive within Oregon's offense?

Lily Crane

oregon ducks dakorien moore malik benson receiver nil transfer portal recruiting dante moore dan lanning evan stewart injury
oregon ducks dakorien moore malik benson receiver nil transfer portal recruiting dante moore dan lanning evan stewart injury / Jake Bunn / Oregon Ducks on SI
There were lots of questions entering the season about who would step up at the wide receiver position for the No. 6 Oregon Ducks with top-returning receiver Evan Stewart out with injury for possibly the entire season.

After the first four weeks of 2025, true freshman Dakorien Moore and transfer wide receiver Malik Benson have stepped up for the Ducks. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Moore and Benson are among the top-graded receivers in the nation.

Moore The Top-Rated Freshman

oregon ducks dakorien moore malik benson wide receiver big ten nil transfer portal recruiting dante moore dan lanning
Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) walks off the field after the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Coach Dan Lanning landed the top wide receiver prospect in the 2025 class by securing Moore’s commitment, and the freshman has lived up to the hype.

The five-star has the third-highest PFF score through week 4 and the best among freshmen with an 80.9 grade. After the first week of the season, Moore also tallied a 90.1 run blocking grade, already putting a variety of skills on display to start his collegiate career.

Moore has caught 12 passes through four games for 207 yards and two touchdowns. In addition to his skills receiving the ball, Moore carried the ball three times in four games for 42 yards and a touchdown.

The freshman caught one of his touchdown receptions against the Oregon State Beavers on a 22-yard pass during the opening drive.

oregon ducks dakorien moore malik benson wide receiver big ten nil transfer portal recruiting dante moore dan lanning
Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Oregon State Beavers during the first quarter of the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“What makes him good as he catches it, right? And you know, he's been a guy that can win in those one on ones,” Lanning said. “I think there's some opportunities that wishes he had back today, but ultimately, he's a tough guy to guard, and if you can beat you on the top, you'll win over the top. If you're even he's gonna be able to beat you.”

Moore is tied with Benson for the team lead of 20-plus yard receptions, hauling in four total.

Benson Remains A Consistent Force

oregon ducks dakorien moore malik benson wide receiver big ten nil transfer portal recruiting dante moore dan lanning
Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrates with wide receiver Malik Benson (4) after Oregon scored a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

At the top of the depth chart with Moore is Benson. The transfer receiver posted nearly identical stats to Moore in the first four weeks, with 14 receptions for 201 yards and two touchdowns. His PFF score also ranks within the nation’s top-10 through four weeks, sitting at 76.9.

Quarterback Dante Moore threw a 31 yards pass to Moore against the Beavers, which was his second 30-plus yard catch of the season and fifth of his career.

oregon ducks dakorien moore malik benson wide receiver big ten nil transfer portal recruiting dante moore dan lanning
Oregon’s Malik Benson, right, pulls down a touchdown reception against Oklahoma State during the second quarter at Autzen. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We have a lot of vets, we have a lot of young guys,” Dante Moore said about the receiver core. “I feel like (Gary Bryant Jr.) and Malik, they're taking (Moore) and (Cooper Perry) and everybody under their wing to make sure they're getting the best look and certain things at practice to be prepared for the game."

The quarterback and Benson have developed a close connection off the field which has allowed their offense to thrive.

“When the ball is in the air, he's always gonna make a play. Our connection is unbelievable … There can be times where we can be tough on each other, but that's how brothers are,” Dante Moore said. “He's been at Alabama, been at FSU, and he's a JUCO product. He's not taking none of this for granted.”

Lily Crane
LILY CRANE

Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.

