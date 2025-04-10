Oregon Ducks Receiver Coach Ross Douglas Reveals How Quickly Dakorien Moore Is Adjusting
For the Oregon Ducks and football programs across the country, spring practice gives an opportunity to find out what kind of talent will be available for the upcoming season. One of the biggest new additions to the Ducks' squad this year is wide receiver Dakorien Moore, a five-star recruit, the No. 1 receiver in the nation for the class of 2025, and one of the highest ranked high school players to ever commit to Oregon.
Oregon's new wide receivers' coach and passing game coordinator, Ross Douglas, recently opened up about coaching Moore during spring practices.
"What sticks out to me is he's a young ascending player who's very, very talented and he wants to be great," Douglas said. "So the want to and desire for him to be a good player is there."
MORE: Oregon, Georgia, Miami Battling For 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell: $1.5 Million NIL?
MORE: Why Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Is A 'Freak' At Spring Football Practice
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: NFL Draft 'Sleeper' Terrance Ferguson Reveals Which NFL Teams He’s Met With Before Draft
Though Douglas was not involved in the process of recruiting Moore, that credit goes to former Oregon receiver coach Junior Adams, Douglas has already pin-pointed what the young receiver can do to be a weapon on the field this year for the Ducks.
"So now, he's a young player, he just has to get reps so he has to adjust to the speed of the game," Douglas said. "You know, high school he steps on the field every time, he's better than every single body here. But college football might be the same way. At the end of the day now he just has to bring - now he just has to adjust to the speed of the game. Get on the same page with all the quarterbacks and just continue to get reps."
Moore is currently getting those required workouts in during practice, to which his teammates are already applauding his natural talents on the turf.
"I mean, he's a freak for sure," said Oregon quarterback Austin Novosad about Moore. "I think he runs very explosive routes, goes up high points to ball, does a good job. And I think he's going to make lots of plays for us, you know, the years he's here."
High praise from a fellow Duck, coupled with compliments from his coach, should bring Duck fans some serious hype regarding Moore if there wasn't some built already. Last year as a senior with Duncanville High School, Moore put up 74 catches for 1,460 years and 19 touchdowns. Moore averaged 19.7 yards per catch during that campaign.
Known for his immense speed (which compliments Oregon's long history of speed-based wide-outs) Moore also competed in track during high high school years, running a 10.40 100-meter time his junior year.
The talent is there, as Douglas said, and according to his coach, Moore is putting in the work to elevate that raw talent to something more.
"The only way you get better at playing football is by playing football. So, he's just doing that right now. He's out there, he's available, he's doing everything he can to make sure he's a good football player," Douglas said.