Oregon Ducks Receiver Dakorien Moore: Most Anticipated Freshman In Spring Football?
Five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore is one of the highest-rated recruits to to ever sign with the Oregon Ducks, which says a deal about how far the football program has come. The class of 2025 prospect from Duncanville in Texas, Moore ranks as the nation's No. 5 overall player and No. 1 at his position (per On3).
Oregon's Spring Game in Eugene is on April 26, and will be the first collegiate glimpse for the public to gather their thoughts about the future target. How will Moore handle the physicality and toughness that comes with college football?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Facility Multi-Million Dollar Expansion Under Construction
MORE: 3 Things to Know About Oregon Ducks Wide Receivers Coach Ross Douglas
MORE: New Orleans Saints' Juwan Johnson To Sign With Denver Broncos, Sean Payton Reunion?
Moore is a must-watch freshman during spring football and the spring game, landing on Bleacher Report's 'Most Intriguing Freshman' list. Can Moore be an instant impact player for Oregon alongside returning star receiver Evan Stewart? Will Moore reach 1,000 receiving yards in his first season as a Duck?
In his senior season, Moore finished with 74 receptions for 1,460 yards and 19 touchdowns on 19.7 yards per catch. He helped lead Duncanville to a 14-1 record and a Texas 6A D-I state semifinal appearance.
Throughout his high school career, Moore finished with a total of 204 catches for 4,113 yards and 48 touchdowns while averaging 20.2 yards per catch.
"Measured in at 5-foot-10 ⅞, 186 pounds with 31 ⅝-inch arms.. Has very large hands for his size, at 10.25 inches... Shows a refined and well-rounded skill set as a receiver both on Friday nights and in the camp setting... Ferocious ball-winner at the catch point, using his bounce and strong hands to consistently come down with jump balls."- Charles Power via On3
UCLA Bruins transfer and sophomore quarterback Dante Moore has to do his own proving of his worth to Oregon coach Dan Lanning. How will he adjust and take over the offense with Dillon Gabriel moving onto the NFL? That's a major question mark surrounding this program.
Plus, the return of Texas A&M Aggies transfer and junior wide receiver Evan Stewart asks who will Moore's favorite target end up being in 2025. Moore needs playmakers around him and has two that he can hit in stride through the air on many different occasions during this upcoming campaign for the Ducks.
The addition of former Syracuse Orange wide receiver coach Ross Douglas to the Oregon coaching staff at the same coaching position will be a deciding factor if Stewart or Moore will end up being targeted the most next season. Douglas replaced Junior Adams who has moved up to the professional ranks with the Dallas Cowboys as their wide receiver coach.
Out of the 2025 recruiting class, Moore didn't join Oregon for the Rose Bowl preparation like five- star safety Trey McNutt, four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr., four-star running back Jordon Davison, four-star wide receiver Cooper Perry, and four-star tight end Vander Ploog did. Moore will be playing a bit of catch up compared to his fellow incoming classmates.
Oregon's spring practices will begin in the middle of March and then pick back up in April. The annual Spring Game will take place on Saturday, April 26 at 1 p.m. PT inside Autzen Stadium. Admission to the event is free.